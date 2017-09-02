Here is how Jagan Mohan Reddy launched YSR Kutumbam campaign

YSR Congress Party president Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday launched the YSR Kutumbam campaign at the YSR Auditorium, Pulivendula in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh. (Express Photo)

Jagan Mohan Reddy also unveiled a hotline number for citizens to directly connect with him. (Express Photo)

With this campaign the party intends to touch one crore households of Andhra Pradesh, enrolling one member from every household in the state. (Express Photo)

A statement released by the party said, “It is his resolve that upon forming the Government, he would work towards resolving their issues." (Express Photo)

"Solving their problems will be the priority of JMR’s government," the party statement added. (Express Photo)

This campaign will entail the citizens of Andhra Pradesh, for the very first time, as an active participant/stakeholder in setting the agenda for their next government. (Express Photo)

Citizens can give a missed call on the helpline number, 91210-91210, to enroll themselves in the Kutumbam. (Express Photo)

The campaign aims to ensure each individual registering and connecting to JMR’s office get an IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System) call from JMR. (Express Photo)

Lashing out at the Chief Minister Chandra Babu Naidu, the young YSRCP President said Naidu is a curse to the state. (Express Photo)

"As long as he (Chandra Babu Naidu) is in politics, people will lose trust in the system,: Jagan Mohan Reddy said.