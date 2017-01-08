Heavy snowfall in Shimla paralyses normal life

The first heavy and significant snowfall of this winter in Shimla, starting on Friday night, threw normal life completely out of gear as traffic, telecommunication links, water supply were disrupted while a large number of tourists were stranded.

A huge influx of tourists during the day further added to the chaos with traffic jams due to haphazard driving and skidding of vehicles. Mobility in the town remained disrupted as a result of fresh snowfall.

The upper Shimla and Kinnaur region were cut off after the heavy snow blocked roads bringing vehicular traffic to a halt beyond Shoghi, 13 km from here, where a large number of travellers were stuck.

Shimla received 40 cms of snow till Friday noon while key tourist resorts of Kufri, Fagu and Narkanda had 45-55 cm of snow.(Express Photo by Ashwani Sharma)

All inter-state public transport services were cancelled during the day and most passengers bound for long routes including Delhi and Chandigarh were stranded at New ISBT. Only light vehicles and ambulances could move on some roads.(Express Photo by Ashwani Sharma)

Most hotels in town were full and parking spaces were packed with cars.More tourists are expected on the upcoming days while those already there might find it difficult to leave due to road blockages.

