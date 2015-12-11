Jammu & Kashmir: Heavy snowfall blocks highway, disrupts daily life

Fresh snowfall was witnessed in places like Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Peer Ki Gali in Shopian and Amarnath Cave, while most of the plains in the Valley received rains, a meteorological department official said. (Source: Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Srinagar-Jammu national highway was closed due to slippery road conditions around Jawahar tunnel in Anantnag district. (Source: Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

