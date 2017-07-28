Heavy rainfall brings life to a standstill in Gujarat
Heavy rainfall for around 10 hours on Thursday brought life to a standstill in Ahmedabad as public transport services were shut and power supply remained disrupted. PTI Photo
The city received 152.4 mm rain from Wednesday midnight to 10 am Thursday, inundating several localities and key roads. PTI Photo
Heavy rains caused severe water-logging in parts of Ahmedabad and disrupted normal life in Gujarat. PTI Photo
Ahmedabad: Rescuers carry out relief works in a flooded locality after heavy rains in Ahmedabad on Thursday. PTI Photo
Ahmedabad: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani inspects a flooded locality in Ahmedabad on Thursday. PTI Photo
Surat: Swaminarayan Gurukul volunteers make food packets for the flood-afftected people of Saurashtra, in Surat on Thursday. PTI Photo
Patan : National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team rescue people from a flooded village in Patan on Thursday. PTI Photo
Ahmedabad : A flooded locality after heavy monsoon rains in Ahmadabad on Thursday. PTI Photo
Ahmedabad: Water-logged houses at a slum area after heavy monsoon rains in Ahmedabad on Thursday. PTI Photo
Ahmedabad: A man carrying his cattle on a water-logged road after heavy rainfall in Ahmedabad on Thursday. PTI Photo