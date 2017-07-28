Latest News

Heavy rainfall brings life to a standstill in Gujarat

Updated on July 28, 2017 1:43 pm
    Heavy rainfall for around 10 hours on Thursday brought life to a standstill in Ahmedabad as public transport services were shut and power supply remained disrupted. PTI Photo

    The city received 152.4 mm rain from Wednesday midnight to 10 am Thursday, inundating several localities and key roads. PTI Photo

    Heavy rains caused severe water-logging in parts of Ahmedabad and disrupted normal life in Gujarat. PTI Photo

    Heavy rains caused severe water-logging in parts of Ahmedabad and disrupted normal life in Gujarat. PTI Photo

    Ahmedabad: Rescuers carry out relief works in a flooded locality after heavy rains in Ahmedabad on Thursday. PTI Photo

    Ahmedabad: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani inspects a flooded locality in Ahmedabad on Thursday. PTI Photo

    Ahmedabad: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani inspects a flooded locality in Ahmedabad on Thursday. PTI Photo

    Surat: Swaminarayan Gurukul volunteers make food packets for the flood-afftected people of Saurashtra, in Surat on Thursday. PTI Photo

    Patan : National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team rescue people from a flooded village in Patan on Thursday. PTI Photo

    Ahmedabad : A flooded locality after heavy monsoon rains in Ahmadabad on Thursday. PTI Photo

    Ahmedabad: Water-logged houses at a slum area after heavy monsoon rains in Ahmedabad on Thursday. PTI Photo

    Ahmedabad: A man carrying his cattle on a water-logged road after heavy rainfall in Ahmedabad on Thursday. PTI Photo

