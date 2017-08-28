Only in Express
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh sentence: Multi-layered security cordon thrown around Rohtak’s Sunaria jail

Published on August 28, 2017 3:03 pm
    Security personnel keep strict vigil outside Sunariya Jail in Rohtak, where Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's quantum of punishment is set to be pronounced. (Source: PTI)

    Security personnel sealed one of the Dera branches in Rohtak on Monday. (Source: PTI)

    Security personnel deployed in Rohtak check vehicles as part of the security drill ahead of the announcement of quantum of punishment of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Guru Ram Rahim Singh. (Source: PTI)

    A multi-layer security cordon manned by police and 23 companies of paramilitary forces has been thrown in and around Rohtak and also around the Sunaria Jail. (Source: PTI)

    The Centre on Monday assured that the situation in Haryana, which is braced for the sentencing of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, is tense but under control with the Army conducting flag march in sensitive areas. (Source: AP)

    Police check vehicles as part of the security drill ahead of the announcement of quantum of punishment of Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in Rohtak city on Monday.(Source: PTI)

    Haryana and Punjab are on high alert with elaborate security arrangements in place, particularly in sensitive areas to deal with any situation following the sentencing of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh by a CBI court in Sunaira jail in Rohtak. (Source: PTI)

    Security personnel stand guard near Sunaria Jail where Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is lodged. (Source: PTI)

    After the violent attacks on media crews allegedly by Dera supporters in Panchkula on Friday, the police have made special arrangements at Rohtak for them. (Source: PTI)

    A security personnel stands guard at deserted Rohtak railway station on Sunday. (Source: PTI)

