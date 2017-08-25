30 die, Haryana burns for rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

A bus burnt by Dera followers. Dera Sacha Sauda followers became violent over Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction by a special CBI court in a 2002 rape case. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Policemen try to douse a car burnt by Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's followers at Income Tax office in Mansa. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Mob of Dera followers clashing with security forces on highway between Panchkula-Zirakpur. Dera Sacha Sauda followers became violent over Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction by a special CBI court in a 2002 rape case. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

A police personnel and a man look at a car burnt by Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's followers at Income Tax office in Mansa. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Mob of Dera followers clashing with security forces on highway between Panchkula-Zirakpur. Dera Sacha Sauda followers became violent over Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction by a special CBI court in a 2002 rape case. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

Security forces firing on Dera Sacha Sauda followers after they became violent over Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction by a special CBI court in a 2002 rape case. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

Security forces during clashes with Dera followers on highway between Panchkula-Zirakpur. Dera Sacha Sauda followers became violent over Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction by a special CBI court in a 2002 rape case. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

Security forces firing on Dera Sacha Sauda followers after they became violent over Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction by a special CBI court in a 2002 rape case. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

Mob of Dera followers pelting stones on security forces on highway between Panchkula-Zirakpur. Dera Sacha Sauda followers became violent over Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction by a special CBI court in a 2002 rape case. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

Security forces firing on Dera Sacha Sauda followers after they became violent over Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction by a special CBI court in a 2002 rape case. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

A security personnel gives water to an injured Dera follower. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

Security forces lathi charge Dera followers after after they became violent over Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction by a special CBI court in a 2002 rape case. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

One of the Dera followers injured after firing by security forces. Dera Sacha Sauda followers became violent over Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction by a special CBI court in a 2002 rape case. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

Dera Sacha Sauda sect members overturn an OB van on the streets of Panchkula, India, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. Deadly riots have broken out in the town after a CBI court convicted their guru of raping two of his followers. Mobs also attacked journalists and set fire to government buildings and railway stations. (Source: AP)

People stand near vandalized train coaches in New Delhi, India, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. Two coaches of an empty train parked in New Delhi's Anand Vihar station were set on fire. (Source: AP)

Security personnel walk past a vehicle burnt in violence following Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction in Panchkula on Friday. (Source: PTI)

A member of the security forces walks towards a burning vehicle during violence in Panchkula, India, August 25, 2017. (Source: Reuters)

Police baton charge supporters of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim who indulged in violence after their chief's conviction in Panchkula on Friday. (Source: PTI)

Vehicles were set ablaze by the Dera Sacha Sauda followers, after CBI court in Panchkula convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case. (Source: PTI)