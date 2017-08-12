Gorakhpur hospital deaths: 60 children die in 5 days in Yogi Adityanath’s constituency

As many as 60 children have lost their lives in the Baba Raghav Das Medical College hospital, a government institution, in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur in the past five days. (Express photo by Sanjay Sonkar)

At least 30 children have died in the last 48 hours itself due to the Japanese encephalitis virus at Gorakhpur's BRD Hospital. (Express photo by Sanjay Sonkar)

The UP government has commissioned a magisterial inquiry into the deaths which are said to be the result of infections and a possible cut in supply of oxygen in the children's ward. (Express photo by Sanjay Sonkar)

Both the hospital and the district authorities, however, have denied oxygen scarcity as the reason behind the deaths. (Express photo by Sanjay Sonkar)

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had toured the facility two days ago. The hospital is in the CM's Lok Sabha constituency. He had surveyed the children's ward on his visit. (Express photo by Sanjay Sonkar)