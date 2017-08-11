Venkaiah Naidu takes oath as 13th Vice-President of India
Former Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu was on Friday sworn in as the 13th Vice-President of India at a ceremony held at the Durbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri)
The oath was administered by President Ram Nath Kovind. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri)
The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other leaders. Seen here are family members Naidu. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri)
Welcoming Naidu to the Chair of the Upper House, PM Modi said that he is the first Vice-President of the country to be born in Independent India. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri)
PM Modi also commented that it is for the first time that the top offices in India had people from humble backgrounds at the helm. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri)
Congratulating Naidu, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, addressed the Vice-President saying that his ascension in ranks within the party, given his humble background, was commendable. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri)