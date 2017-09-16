From Kameng to Kanker, paintings by children depicting Swachh Bharat campaign

Aashi Sharma, a Class-2 student dreams of cleaning up her village in Jharkhand’s Gamhariya with her friend.

The first prize was awarded to Shyam Kishor of Class 5, Radhaa Darsha Sishu Bikash Kendra, Nagaon, Assam for this painting.

This painting by Ato Niya Yangfo of JNV School, Seppa in East Kemeng, Arunachal Pradesh. In the picture, the child clearly showed his responsibility towards his family and how his school education can further can help him and his family.

Another painting by a student highlights the importance of sanitation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Painting by Sri Bapi Pal from School No. 134, Laluk LP School, Lakhimpur, Assam. The painting shows cleanliness activity taken up by village youths. It shows a clean and beautiful environment.

This painting by Pukesh Sahu from JP International School, Kanker district, Chhattisgarh, states "There is no marriage without a toilet".

Koj Bompi's painting is about "My dream of clean India" under "Swachhata Sankalp se Swachhata Siddhi". Bompi is from R K S Girls School, Dhirang, West Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh.

Karthik from Govt Primary School, Vachanayaka Tanda, Lingsugur Taluka, Raichur district, Karnataka, shows waste water management, toilet usage and management of cattle waste.

For Devendra from Bastar, Chhattisgarh, cleanliness begins at home and his painting is all about ways to maintain personal hygiene. Devendra is from Madhyamik Shaala School, Kalcha.

Santgram and Durgesh from Shashkiya Balak prathmik shala, Kapan Village, Block - Akaltara, Janjgir-Champa, Chhattisgarh, have drawn Mahatma Gandhi spearheading the Swacch Bharat Movement as the volunteers arise and join him in establishing a cleaner and better India.

Painting by Arjun, from Government Primary School, Chikkadinni, Manvi Taluka, Raichur, Karnataka. The painting says (in Kannada)" All homes must have a toilet. All must use the toilet. This is the order of Clean India."

Painting by Bibha Sharma from School No. 67, Kaljirapara LPS, Barpeta district, Assam, shows children are responsible for cleaning their own school premises.

Soumya Gond from Lourdes Convent School, who won the second prize in Ghazipur district, chose to include Gandhi in her painting, albeit watching a cleanliness drive from the skies above.

Sudha from Yevoor School, Yadgir district, Karnataka, has drawn a painting depicting sanitation awareness.

Bhavya Koushik's painting states how a person is stoping other person from defecating outside. She is from JP International School, Kanker district, Chhattisgarh.

Ek kadam swachhata ki aur - painting by Nuyi Tatak of VKV School, Sunpura, Lohit, Arunachal Pradesh.

Painting themed all round development of India by Patria Pangyok from VKV School, Tafrogam, Lohit, Arunachal Pradesh.

Painting by Alka Goyal from Shashan Middle School, Hatguda, Bastar district, shows details about the need of clean environment.

Painting by Ankit Sharma, Prathmik Vidyalaya Kanakpura, Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, says cleanliness is next to godliness.

Laitonjam Bankimchandra Singh from Loyola School, Bishnupur, Manipur, has drawn a model village satisfying the needs of cleanliness and sanitation. At the centre, Gandhiji is walking through the clean village which he aimed for.

