Experience life behind bars in Bangkok’s Sook Station hostel

A hotel guest wearing prisoner uniform poses for photo on the deck of the Sook Station Bangkok's first prison-themed hostel. (Source: Reuters)

Hotel guests wearing prisoner uniform spend time on the deck of the Sook Station, Bangkok's first prison-themed hostel. (Source: Reuters)

A hotel guest is pictured inside her room at the Sook Station, Bangkok's first prison-themed hostel. (Source: Reuters)

A hotel guest wearing prisoner uniform poses for photo at the Sook Station in Bangkok. (Source: Reuters)

A hostel guest wearing prisoner uniform is pictured inside her room at the Sook Station in Bangkok. (Source: Reuters)

Hotel guests wearing prisoner uniform spend time on the deck of the Sook Station. (Source: Reuters)

The hostel’s design includes black-out doors and windows in two rooms to create the feeling of being in solitary confinement. (Source: Reuters)

The idea behind the prison based hostel was inspired from the 1994 prison escape film “The Shawshank Redemption”, starring Morgan Freeman and Tim Robbins. (Source: Reuters)

A hotel guest wearing prisoner uniform poses for photo on the deck of the Sook Station. (Source: Reuters)

A hotel guest wearing prisoner uniform walks inside the Sook Station. (Source: Reuters)