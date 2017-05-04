Eman Ahmed leaves for Abu Dhabi, green corridor for her ambulance to reach Mumbai airport

Eman Ahmed, the 36-year-old Egyptian woman who came to India for weight reducing bariatric surgery at the Saifee hospital in Mumbai. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

After 330 kg weight loss as claimed by Saifee Hospital in Mumbai, Eman Ahmed leaves Mumbai for Abu Dhabi. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Eman Ahmed left for Abu Dhabi for further treatment today. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

Eman Ahmed's sister Shaimaa Selim outside Saifee Hospital, Girgaum on Thursday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Shaimaa Selim, had earlier accused that the team of doctors at Saifee hospital were lying about Eman’s weight loss. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

Members of the VPS Healthcare Abu Dhabi seen outside Saifee Hospital, Girgaum as Eman Ahmed leaves Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The ambulance in which Eman Ahmed left Saifee hospital in Girgaum, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

A green corridor was demarcated for her ambulance which took her to the airport. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

A specially-procured ambulance took her to the airport to board a special Airbus 300 to Abu Dhabi. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

Bariatric surgeon Dr Aparna Bhasker said Eman was fit to fly and did not require special preparations for the flight. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)