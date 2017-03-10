Latest news

Elections in UP, Punjab, Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand: Top candidates to watch out for

Updated on March 10, 2017 6:19 pm
  • Elections 2017, assembly elections 2017, Uttar pradesh assembly elections 2017, UP polls, Manipur elections, Goa elections 2017, Uttarakhand assembly elections 2017, Punjab polls, Punjab elections, Azam Khan, Shivpal Yadav, Aparna Yadav, Shrikant Sharma, parkash singh badal, Sidhu, amarinder singh, Okram ibobi, Irom sharmila, BJP, Congress, aap, sad, candidates photos, election candidates, election candidates photos, election candidates party, candidates constituencies

    Azam Khan, a minister in the outgoing Akhilesh government, is contesting from Rampur as a Samajwadi Party candidate

  • Elections 2017, assembly elections 2017, Uttar pradesh assembly elections 2017, UP polls, Manipur elections, Goa elections 2017, Uttarakhand assembly elections 2017, Punjab polls, Punjab elections, Azam Khan, Shivpal Yadav, Aparna Yadav, Shrikant Sharma, parkash singh badal, Sidhu, amarinder singh, Okram ibobi, Irom sharmila, BJP, Congress, aap, sad, candidates photos, election candidates, election candidates photos, election candidates party, candidates constituencies

    Shivpal Singh Yadav, former UP president of Samajwadi Party, is fighting from Jaswantnagar

  • Elections 2017, assembly elections 2017, Uttar pradesh assembly elections 2017, UP polls, Manipur elections, Goa elections 2017, Uttarakhand assembly elections 2017, Punjab polls, Punjab elections, Azam Khan, Shivpal Yadav, Aparna Yadav, Shrikant Sharma, parkash singh badal, Sidhu, amarinder singh, Okram ibobi, Irom sharmila, BJP, Congress, aap, sad, candidates photos, election candidates, election candidates photos, election candidates party, candidates constituencies

    Aparna Yadav, daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav, is contesting from Lucknow Cantt as a Samajwadi Party candidate

  • Elections 2017, assembly elections 2017, Uttar pradesh assembly elections 2017, UP polls, Manipur elections, Goa elections 2017, Uttarakhand assembly elections 2017, Punjab polls, Punjab elections, Azam Khan, Shivpal Yadav, Aparna Yadav, Shrikant Sharma, parkash singh badal, Sidhu, amarinder singh, Okram ibobi, Irom sharmila, BJP, Congress, aap, sad, candidates photos, election candidates, election candidates photos, election candidates party, candidates constituencies

    Don Mukhtar Ansari is fighting from Mau Sadar as the BSP candidate

  • Elections 2017, assembly elections 2017, Uttar pradesh assembly elections 2017, UP polls, Manipur elections, Goa elections 2017, Uttarakhand assembly elections 2017, Punjab polls, Punjab elections, Azam Khan, Shivpal Yadav, Aparna Yadav, Shrikant Sharma, parkash singh badal, Sidhu, amarinder singh, Okram ibobi, Irom sharmila, BJP, Congress, aap, sad, candidates photos, election candidates, election candidates photos, election candidates party, candidates constituencies

    Siddharth Nath Singh, BJP national secretary, is fighting from Allahabad

  • Elections 2017, assembly elections 2017, Uttar pradesh assembly elections 2017, UP polls, Manipur elections, Goa elections 2017, Uttarakhand assembly elections 2017, Punjab polls, Punjab elections, Azam Khan, Shivpal Yadav, Aparna Yadav, Shrikant Sharma, parkash singh badal, Sidhu, amarinder singh, Okram ibobi, Irom sharmila, BJP, Congress, aap, sad, candidates photos, election candidates, election candidates photos, election candidates party, candidates constituencies

    Pankaj Singh, son of Home Minister Rajnath Singh, is fighting from Noida as a BJP candidate

  • Elections 2017, assembly elections 2017, Uttar pradesh assembly elections 2017, UP polls, Manipur elections, Goa elections 2017, Uttarakhand assembly elections 2017, Punjab polls, Punjab elections, Azam Khan, Shivpal Yadav, Aparna Yadav, Shrikant Sharma, parkash singh badal, Sidhu, amarinder singh, Okram ibobi, Irom sharmila, BJP, Congress, aap, sad, candidates photos, election candidates, election candidates photos, election candidates party, candidates constituencies

    Ameeta Sinh, wife of Sanjay Singh, is fighting from Amethi on a Congress ticket

  • Elections 2017, assembly elections 2017, Uttar pradesh assembly elections 2017, UP polls, Manipur elections, Goa elections 2017, Uttarakhand assembly elections 2017, Punjab polls, Punjab elections, Azam Khan, Shivpal Yadav, Aparna Yadav, Shrikant Sharma, parkash singh badal, Sidhu, amarinder singh, Okram ibobi, Irom sharmila, BJP, Congress, aap, sad, candidates photos, election candidates, election candidates photos, election candidates party, candidates constituencies

    Ambika Chaudhary, former SP leader, is fighting on a BSP ticket this time from Phephna

  • Elections 2017, assembly elections 2017, Uttar pradesh assembly elections 2017, UP polls, Manipur elections, Goa elections 2017, Uttarakhand assembly elections 2017, Punjab polls, Punjab elections, Azam Khan, Shivpal Yadav, Aparna Yadav, Shrikant Sharma, parkash singh badal, Sidhu, amarinder singh, Okram ibobi, Irom sharmila, BJP, Congress, aap, sad, candidates photos, election candidates, election candidates photos, election candidates party, candidates constituencies

    Shrikant Sharma, spokesperson of the BJP, is contesting from Mathura

  • Elections 2017, assembly elections 2017, Uttar pradesh assembly elections 2017, UP polls, Manipur elections, Goa elections 2017, Uttarakhand assembly elections 2017, Punjab polls, Punjab elections, Azam Khan, Shivpal Yadav, Aparna Yadav, Shrikant Sharma, parkash singh badal, Sidhu, amarinder singh, Okram ibobi, Irom sharmila, BJP, Congress, aap, sad, candidates photos, election candidates, election candidates photos, election candidates party, candidates constituencies

    Former Congress leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi is fighting on a BJP ticket from Lucknow Cantt

  • Elections 2017, assembly elections 2017, Uttar pradesh assembly elections 2017, UP polls, Manipur elections, Goa elections 2017, Uttarakhand assembly elections 2017, Punjab polls, Punjab elections, Azam Khan, Shivpal Yadav, Aparna Yadav, Shrikant Sharma, parkash singh badal, Sidhu, amarinder singh, Okram ibobi, Irom sharmila, BJP, Congress, aap, sad, candidates photos, election candidates, election candidates photos, election candidates party, candidates constituencies

    Gayatri Prajapati, SP leader accused of rape, is fighting from Amethi

  • Elections 2017, assembly elections 2017, Uttar pradesh assembly elections 2017, UP polls, Manipur elections, Goa elections 2017, Uttarakhand assembly elections 2017, Punjab polls, Punjab elections, Azam Khan, Shivpal Yadav, Aparna Yadav, Shrikant Sharma, parkash singh badal, Sidhu, amarinder singh, Okram ibobi, Irom sharmila, BJP, Congress, aap, sad, candidates photos, election candidates, election candidates photos, election candidates party, candidates constituencies

    Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and Akali Dal chief is fighting from Lambi, his constituency

  • Elections 2017, assembly elections 2017, Uttar pradesh assembly elections 2017, UP polls, Manipur elections, Goa elections 2017, Uttarakhand assembly elections 2017, Punjab polls, Punjab elections, Azam Khan, Shivpal Yadav, Aparna Yadav, Shrikant Sharma, parkash singh badal, Sidhu, amarinder singh, Okram ibobi, Irom sharmila, BJP, Congress, aap, sad, candidates photos, election candidates, election candidates photos, election candidates party, candidates constituencies

    Captain Amarinder Singh, Congress chief ministerial candidate, is fighting from two seats - Patiala and Lambi

  • Elections 2017, assembly elections 2017, Uttar pradesh assembly elections 2017, UP polls, Manipur elections, Goa elections 2017, Uttarakhand assembly elections 2017, Punjab polls, Punjab elections, Azam Khan, Shivpal Yadav, Aparna Yadav, Shrikant Sharma, parkash singh badal, Sidhu, amarinder singh, Okram ibobi, Irom sharmila, BJP, Congress, aap, sad, candidates photos, election candidates, election candidates photos, election candidates party, candidates constituencies

    Bhagwant Mann, AAP MP from Sangrur, will try his luck from Jalalabad seat

  • Elections 2017, assembly elections 2017, Uttar pradesh assembly elections 2017, UP polls, Manipur elections, Goa elections 2017, Uttarakhand assembly elections 2017, Punjab polls, Punjab elections, Azam Khan, Shivpal Yadav, Aparna Yadav, Shrikant Sharma, parkash singh badal, Sidhu, amarinder singh, Okram ibobi, Irom sharmila, BJP, Congress, aap, sad, candidates photos, election candidates, election candidates photos, election candidates party, candidates constituencies

    Former BJP Rajya Sabha MP Navjot Singh Sidhu will fight from Amritsar East on a Congress ticket

  • Elections 2017, assembly elections 2017, Uttar pradesh assembly elections 2017, UP polls, Manipur elections, Goa elections 2017, Uttarakhand assembly elections 2017, Punjab polls, Punjab elections, Azam Khan, Shivpal Yadav, Aparna Yadav, Shrikant Sharma, parkash singh badal, Sidhu, amarinder singh, Okram ibobi, Irom sharmila, BJP, Congress, aap, sad, candidates photos, election candidates, election candidates photos, election candidates party, candidates constituencies

    Sukhbir Singh Badal, Deputy CM of Punjab since 2009, SAD president and Son of Parkash Singh Badal, will fight from Faridkot.

  • Elections 2017, assembly elections 2017, Uttar pradesh assembly elections 2017, UP polls, Manipur elections, Goa elections 2017, Uttarakhand assembly elections 2017, Punjab polls, Punjab elections, Azam Khan, Shivpal Yadav, Aparna Yadav, Shrikant Sharma, parkash singh badal, Sidhu, amarinder singh, Okram ibobi, Irom sharmila, BJP, Congress, aap, sad, candidates photos, election candidates, election candidates photos, election candidates party, candidates constituencies

    AAP leader HS Phoolka is trying his luck from Dakha seat on an AAP ticket

  • Elections 2017, assembly elections 2017, Uttar pradesh assembly elections 2017, UP polls, Manipur elections, Goa elections 2017, Uttarakhand assembly elections 2017, Punjab polls, Punjab elections, Azam Khan, Shivpal Yadav, Aparna Yadav, Shrikant Sharma, parkash singh badal, Sidhu, amarinder singh, Okram ibobi, Irom sharmila, BJP, Congress, aap, sad, candidates photos, election candidates, election candidates photos, election candidates party, candidates constituencies

    Laxmikant Parsekar, Goa chief minister, will fight on a BJP ticket from Mandrem

  • Elections 2017, assembly elections 2017, Uttar pradesh assembly elections 2017, UP polls, Manipur elections, Goa elections 2017, Uttarakhand assembly elections 2017, Punjab polls, Punjab elections, Azam Khan, Shivpal Yadav, Aparna Yadav, Shrikant Sharma, parkash singh badal, Sidhu, amarinder singh, Okram ibobi, Irom sharmila, BJP, Congress, aap, sad, candidates photos, election candidates, election candidates photos, election candidates party, candidates constituencies

    Elvis Gomes, AAP chief ministerial candidate in Goa, will try his luck from Cuncolim seat

  • Elections 2017, assembly elections 2017, Uttar pradesh assembly elections 2017, UP polls, Manipur elections, Goa elections 2017, Uttarakhand assembly elections 2017, Punjab polls, Punjab elections, Azam Khan, Shivpal Yadav, Aparna Yadav, Shrikant Sharma, parkash singh badal, Sidhu, amarinder singh, Okram ibobi, Irom sharmila, BJP, Congress, aap, sad, candidates photos, election candidates, election candidates photos, election candidates party, candidates constituencies

    Congress leader Digambar Kamat is aiming to make a return to the state Assembly from Margao seat

  • Elections 2017, assembly elections 2017, Uttar pradesh assembly elections 2017, UP polls, Manipur elections, Goa elections 2017, Uttarakhand assembly elections 2017, Punjab polls, Punjab elections, Azam Khan, Shivpal Yadav, Aparna Yadav, Shrikant Sharma, parkash singh badal, Sidhu, amarinder singh, Okram ibobi, Irom sharmila, BJP, Congress, aap, sad, candidates photos, election candidates, election candidates photos, election candidates party, candidates constituencies

    Harak Singh Rawat, newly inducted BJP leader, is fighting from Kotdwar

  • Elections 2017, assembly elections 2017, Uttar pradesh assembly elections 2017, UP polls, Manipur elections, Goa elections 2017, Uttarakhand assembly elections 2017, Punjab polls, Punjab elections, Azam Khan, Shivpal Yadav, Aparna Yadav, Shrikant Sharma, parkash singh badal, Sidhu, amarinder singh, Okram ibobi, Irom sharmila, BJP, Congress, aap, sad, candidates photos, election candidates, election candidates photos, election candidates party, candidates constituencies

    Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Singh Rawat is fighting on two seats - Kichha and Haridwar Rural

  • Elections 2017, assembly elections 2017, Uttar pradesh assembly elections 2017, UP polls, Manipur elections, Goa elections 2017, Uttarakhand assembly elections 2017, Punjab polls, Punjab elections, Azam Khan, Shivpal Yadav, Aparna Yadav, Shrikant Sharma, parkash singh badal, Sidhu, amarinder singh, Okram ibobi, Irom sharmila, BJP, Congress, aap, sad, candidates photos, election candidates, election candidates photos, election candidates party, candidates constituencies

    Indira Hridayesh (centre), senior Congress leader, is contesting from Haldwani in Uttarakhand

  • Elections 2017, assembly elections 2017, Uttar pradesh assembly elections 2017, UP polls, Manipur elections, Goa elections 2017, Uttarakhand assembly elections 2017, Punjab polls, Punjab elections, Azam Khan, Shivpal Yadav, Aparna Yadav, Shrikant Sharma, parkash singh badal, Sidhu, amarinder singh, Okram ibobi, Irom sharmila, BJP, Congress, aap, sad, candidates photos, election candidates, election candidates photos, election candidates party, candidates constituencies

    Congress CM Okram Ibobi Singh is fighting for re-election from Thoubal constitency in Manipur

  • Elections 2017, assembly elections 2017, Uttar pradesh assembly elections 2017, UP polls, Manipur elections, Goa elections 2017, Uttarakhand assembly elections 2017, Punjab polls, Punjab elections, Azam Khan, Shivpal Yadav, Aparna Yadav, Shrikant Sharma, parkash singh badal, Sidhu, amarinder singh, Okram ibobi, Irom sharmila, BJP, Congress, aap, sad, candidates photos, election candidates, election candidates photos, election candidates party, candidates constituencies

    Irom Sharmila, the activist who led the 16-year-long hunger strike for repeal of AFSPA, is fighting against the CM in Thoubal and from Khurai in Manipur

More from this section

    Best of Express