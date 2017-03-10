Elections in UP, Punjab, Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand: Top candidates to watch out for

Azam Khan, a minister in the outgoing Akhilesh government, is contesting from Rampur as a Samajwadi Party candidate

Shivpal Singh Yadav, former UP president of Samajwadi Party, is fighting from Jaswantnagar

Aparna Yadav, daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav, is contesting from Lucknow Cantt as a Samajwadi Party candidate

Don Mukhtar Ansari is fighting from Mau Sadar as the BSP candidate

Siddharth Nath Singh, BJP national secretary, is fighting from Allahabad

Pankaj Singh, son of Home Minister Rajnath Singh, is fighting from Noida as a BJP candidate

Ameeta Sinh, wife of Sanjay Singh, is fighting from Amethi on a Congress ticket

Ambika Chaudhary, former SP leader, is fighting on a BSP ticket this time from Phephna

Shrikant Sharma, spokesperson of the BJP, is contesting from Mathura

Former Congress leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi is fighting on a BJP ticket from Lucknow Cantt

Gayatri Prajapati, SP leader accused of rape, is fighting from Amethi

Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and Akali Dal chief is fighting from Lambi, his constituency

Captain Amarinder Singh, Congress chief ministerial candidate, is fighting from two seats - Patiala and Lambi

Bhagwant Mann, AAP MP from Sangrur, will try his luck from Jalalabad seat

Former BJP Rajya Sabha MP Navjot Singh Sidhu will fight from Amritsar East on a Congress ticket

Sukhbir Singh Badal, Deputy CM of Punjab since 2009, SAD president and Son of Parkash Singh Badal, will fight from Faridkot.

AAP leader HS Phoolka is trying his luck from Dakha seat on an AAP ticket

Laxmikant Parsekar, Goa chief minister, will fight on a BJP ticket from Mandrem

Elvis Gomes, AAP chief ministerial candidate in Goa, will try his luck from Cuncolim seat

Congress leader Digambar Kamat is aiming to make a return to the state Assembly from Margao seat

Harak Singh Rawat, newly inducted BJP leader, is fighting from Kotdwar

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Singh Rawat is fighting on two seats - Kichha and Haridwar Rural

Indira Hridayesh (centre), senior Congress leader, is contesting from Haldwani in Uttarakhand

Congress CM Okram Ibobi Singh is fighting for re-election from Thoubal constitency in Manipur