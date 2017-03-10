Elections in UP, Punjab, Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand: Top candidates to watch out for
Azam Khan, a minister in the outgoing Akhilesh government, is contesting from Rampur as a Samajwadi Party candidate
Shivpal Singh Yadav, former UP president of Samajwadi Party, is fighting from Jaswantnagar
Aparna Yadav, daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav, is contesting from Lucknow Cantt as a Samajwadi Party candidate
Don Mukhtar Ansari is fighting from Mau Sadar as the BSP candidate
Siddharth Nath Singh, BJP national secretary, is fighting from Allahabad
Pankaj Singh, son of Home Minister Rajnath Singh, is fighting from Noida as a BJP candidate
Ameeta Sinh, wife of Sanjay Singh, is fighting from Amethi on a Congress ticket
Ambika Chaudhary, former SP leader, is fighting on a BSP ticket this time from Phephna
Shrikant Sharma, spokesperson of the BJP, is contesting from Mathura
Former Congress leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi is fighting on a BJP ticket from Lucknow Cantt
Gayatri Prajapati, SP leader accused of rape, is fighting from Amethi
Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and Akali Dal chief is fighting from Lambi, his constituency
Captain Amarinder Singh, Congress chief ministerial candidate, is fighting from two seats - Patiala and Lambi
Bhagwant Mann, AAP MP from Sangrur, will try his luck from Jalalabad seat
Former BJP Rajya Sabha MP Navjot Singh Sidhu will fight from Amritsar East on a Congress ticket
Sukhbir Singh Badal, Deputy CM of Punjab since 2009, SAD president and Son of Parkash Singh Badal, will fight from Faridkot.
AAP leader HS Phoolka is trying his luck from Dakha seat on an AAP ticket
Laxmikant Parsekar, Goa chief minister, will fight on a BJP ticket from Mandrem
Elvis Gomes, AAP chief ministerial candidate in Goa, will try his luck from Cuncolim seat
Congress leader Digambar Kamat is aiming to make a return to the state Assembly from Margao seat
Harak Singh Rawat, newly inducted BJP leader, is fighting from Kotdwar
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Singh Rawat is fighting on two seats - Kichha and Haridwar Rural
Indira Hridayesh (centre), senior Congress leader, is contesting from Haldwani in Uttarakhand
Congress CM Okram Ibobi Singh is fighting for re-election from Thoubal constitency in Manipur
Irom Sharmila, the activist who led the 16-year-long hunger strike for repeal of AFSPA, is fighting against the CM in Thoubal and from Khurai in Manipur