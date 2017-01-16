Can old tyres, beer cans and wine bottles help build a home?



Yes. And if the 'Earthship Community' in the high desert of American southwest is anything to by, then it's all you need to build a dream home that can survive an environmental apocalypse.



An Earthship is an off-grid structure that offers all the comforts of modern living without any power or water bills. It grows its own food, harvests snow and rain for water and recycles its waste water. Electricity is generated from reneweable resources, mostly solar. In other words, it's the epitome of sustainable living.



The first Earthship was first built in 1988 in the deserts of New Mexico, US, by Mike Reynolds, an architect who is also endearingly known as the 'garbage warrior'. He called it Earthship because like a ship, these houses are self-sufficient vessels. The community just outside Taos, New Mexico, has about 75 such homes, probably making it the world's largest off-grid colony.



Here's what living independently of all public and municipal utilities looks like:



(The journalist's trip to America was sponsored by the US foreign office) (Source: Photo by Ritika Chopra)

An Earthship is very Suessian and experimental in its appearance. This one’s called Phoenix. It’s a three-bedroom home that can accommodate six people and is equipped with all modern amenities such as plumbing, power and even internet. One-third of Phoenix is dedicated to food production. (Source: Photo by Ritika Chopra)

The inside of an Earthship is quiet, cosy and looks like a work of art. This is one of the three bedrooms in the Phoenix. “Living off-the-grid usually paints a picture of living in a teepee. This is nothing like that,” says Rohan Guyot-Sutherland, an education coordinator with the Earthship Academy that offers training in the Earthship philosophy, design principles and it construction methods. (Source: Photo by Ritika Chopra)

Most rooms have stained-glass like walls. Recycled glass and plastic bottles are used as masonry units and set in concrete to build a strong, but light wall of any shape. When viewed from inside an Earthship, they create beautiful patterns. (Source: Photo by Ritika Chopra)

This is the boundary wall of the Earthsip community just outside Taos, which has been created with hundreds of used glass bottles sourced locally. (Source: Photo by Ritika Chopra)

This is the kitchen and dining area of the Phoenix. The residents of an Earthship drink, cook, and wash with filtered water harvested from rain and snow that collects on the roof. Since water is scarce in a desert, it is used reused four times. (Source: Photo by Ritika Chopra)

The front of an Earthship always has large glass windows. Each has its own greenhouse that runs the length of the front wall, acting as an air barrier between the living area and the extreme weather conditions outside. Since an Earthship has no auxillary heating, the insulation and sunlight helps keep the house warm in winters. (Source: Photo by Ritika Chopra)

The teeming greenhouse in the Phoenix has a food garden thatproduces fruits and vegetables, including grapes, artichokes, lemons and hot peppers, all year-round. It also supports parakeets and cockatiels. Since water is reused four times, the plants are usually nourished with the black water from the bathrooms. (Source: Photo by Ritika Chopra)

This is an Earthship currently under construction in the Taos colony. The exterior walls are built with recycled automobile tyres packed with earth. “These walls are indestructible and can withstand an earthquake. They also act as a heat battery during winters. They absorb heat from the sunlight in the day and release it at night,” says Guyot-Sutherland. In summers, instead of air conditioning, the building is cooled with operable skylights and knee-high vents which expel cool air. (Source: Photo by Ritika Chopra)

The cost of building an Earthship can be anything between $10,000 and a few hundred thousand US dollars depending on a numbers factors such as interior design, area, and local cost of building materials. A plush home like the Phoenix (5,300 sq feet) can be constructed in two months for over a hundred thousand dollars. “But this is a one-time investment. You’ll be saving on your electricity bills and you won’t be paying for water. You might be producing all or some part of the food you are eating. And you are not spending any energy to cool or warm your house. Your cost of living, in the long run, is next to zero,” Guyot-Sutherland toldThe Indian Express. (Source: Photo by Ritika Chopra)