Down the Ganga: A look at govt’s open defecation free initiative along the river

Women from village Maksudpur District in Meerut go to toilet in the open near Ganga as they don't have toilets at home. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)



READ/Full coverage Down the Ganga: An Express Series

Prabha (green saree) has a toilet at home but her friend Kamla's (red saree) toilet is not functioning in village Shringverpur, which is situated next to the Ganga in Rai Bareli. (Express photo by Renuka Puri.)



Shamim Bano and her mother-in-law in Surajpur village in Varanasi go out in the open to attend nature's call. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)



Phaphamau Bridge in Allahabad. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)



Kids relax near Ganga at Ramchauva village, Rai Bareli. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)



Workers clean the Ganga in Varanasi before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit today. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)



