Did you know these facts about Delhi’s IGI Airport?

With rising traffic, Delhi airport operator DIAL on August 22, said it will expand the passenger handling capacity of two operational terminals, recommission operations at terminal-2 and build a new runway by 2021. As it prepares to implement the long-term master plan that mainly focuses on meeting growing passenger numbers, DIAL has also asked airlines operating from T1 to partially shift their operations to T2 from October.(Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Delhi Airport's implementation of Master Plan 2016 will take airport experience to an unmatched level. The master plan is the roadmap of development to meet the growing demand of the traffic at the airport.Express Photo by Ravi Kanojia

Delhi Airport’s development will take place in three phases: Phase 3A will be developed within 2018-2021, Phase 3B by 2021-2025 and Phase 3C wil start 2026 onwards.(Express archive photo)

Delhi Airport’s overall infrastructure will be expanding by leaps and bounds in all major areas-- air side, terminal side and city side areas.(Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi Airport will be the first airport in India to have elevated Eastern Cross Taxiways, with roadways underneath, will connect runway 29 and runway 28.

Delhi Airport will have four operational runways in the future. The fourth runway will be built parallel to the existing third runway-11/29.(Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi Airport's T-1D and T- 1C of departure and arrival terminals will be expanded and merged into a single terminal.(Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

The capacity of the new Terminal-1 will be two-fold in the coming few years.(Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 will have a state of the art Multi Level Car PArk(MLCP) to accommodate upto 1500 cars.

The Low Cost Carriers (LCC) operating from Terminal 1 will partially shift operations to renovated Terminal 2 until new Terminal 1 by October 2017.(Express photo by Oinam Anand)

The revamped Terminal 2 of Delhi Airport will have a total number of 74 Chek-in counters for fast boarding. (Express photo by Oinam Anand)

With adequate infrastructure Terminal 2 of the Delhi Aiport will have a big baggage recalim hall for the arriving passengers. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Terminal 2 of the Delhi Aiport will have adequate space for security clearance(SHA).(Express Photo by Amit Mehra)