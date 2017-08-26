Only in Express

A day after Dera violence: Army monitoring areas around CBI court in Panchkula

Updated on August 28, 2017 11:44 am
  • Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh sentence, Rohtak jail, Gurmeet ram rahim singh, dera sacha sauda, Panchkula violence, Dera violence pictures, panchkula photos, haryana violence photos

    Charred remains of a burnt vehicle being taken away by a police recovery van in Panchkula on Saturday. Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh

    Army personnels keep a vigil in Panchkula. Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh

    Army personal deployed on the route to CBI court in Panchkula on Saturday. Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh

    A total of 12 Army columns are presently deployed in Panchkula. Sirsa has 8, whereas Mansa and Mankot are equipped with 2 columns each. Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh.

    Army personal deployed on the route CBI court to sector 6 in Panchkula on Saturday. Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh

    Panchkula has received the largest Army deployment with 12 columns keeping a guard on the city. Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh.

    The road leading to the CBI court is being heavily guardedby the Army. Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh

    Indian Army has issued an official statement that Army columns have not entered Dera premises in Sirsa, as some media houses reported earlier. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

