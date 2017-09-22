Delhi rains bring respite from heat, but disrupt smooth traffic movement

Bringing respite from the sweltering heat in the national capital region, New Delhi woke up to a cloudy morning on Friday. It rained in some parts of the city, bringing the temperature down to 26.5 degree Celsius. The meteorological department has predicted rain later in the day as well. The humidity level in New Delhi was recorded at 78 per cent early in the day. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

The fresh spell of rains in the city can be attributed to the low pressure area over North Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas. It is presently moving in a northwest direction towards Delhi-NCR. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

"The skies will remain partly cloudy throughout the day. There is possibility of rains later in the day. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 30 degree Celsius," the official said. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

As per the IMD predictions, moderate to heavy rains are likely to lash Delhi NCR for the next 48 hours. (Express Photo by AMit Mehra)

In addition to the low pressure area over North Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas, which is currently moving in a northwest direction towards Delhi-NCR, the western disturbance affecting Jammu and Kashmir and the nearby areas has also been a key factor in enhancing the fresh spell of rain in the national capital region. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

ASHA workers protesting in the rains outside Vikas Bhawan, North Delhi. (Express Photo by Oinam Anand)

Fresh showers on Friday disrupted the smooth movement of traffic in many parts of the city. (Express Photo)

Delhi traffic police blamed the sudden rains behind the traffic jams in Moti Bagh, Laxmi Nagar, Samaypur Badali, and ITO. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Despite the drop in temperature, people in the city are complaining about the long traffic jams caused due to the sudden spell of rains. Many posted on social media complaining about the situation. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)