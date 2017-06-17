Darjeeling turns into war zone as GJM steps up agitation for separate ‘Gorkhaland’ state
Darjeeling turned into a virtual war zone as the GJM and the security forces engaged in pitched battles (Express photo by Partha Paul)
Army was called on to control the situation after the GJM stepped up its agitation for a separate Gorkhaland state (Express photo by Partha Paul)
IRB jawan fires plastic bullet towards unruly GJM supporters. (Express photo by Partha Paul)
Security personnel seen with a handgun to take control over unruly GJM supporters. Express photo by Partha Paul
Security personnel took shelters to save themselves from stone hurled by unruly GJM supporters. Express photo by Partha Paul
Various areas in the Hills saw pitched battle between GJM supporters and police as four vehicles were torched. Express photo by Partha Paul
GJM workers hurled bombs and petrol bombs on policemen, apart from throwing stones, in Darjeeling on June 17, 2017. Express photo by Partha Paul
GJM cadres clash with police in Singmari, near Darjeeling. Express photo by Partha Paul
As police allegedly resorted to firing and lobbing tear gas shells after lathicharge, GJM workers hurled bombs and petrol bombs on policemen, apart from throwing stones. Express photo by Partha Paul