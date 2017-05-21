Latest News

Dalit activists gather at Jantar Mantar to protest Saharanpur clashes

Updated on May 21, 2017 6:21 pm
  • Dalit, dalit protest, saharanpur clash, dalit protest delhi, ambedkar, bhim army, saharanpur dalit clash, dalit violence saharanpur, indian express

    Members of several Dalit groups, led by the Bhim Army, gathered at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Sunday to protest against the recent caste disturbances in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpu. (Source: Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

  • Dalit, dalit protest, saharanpur clash, dalit protest delhi, ambedkar, bhim army, saharanpur dalit clash, dalit violence saharanpur, indian express

    Chandrashekhar, founder of the Bhim Army, addressing the crowds at Jantar Mantar. (Source: Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

  • Dalit, dalit protest, saharanpur clash, dalit protest delhi, ambedkar, bhim army, saharanpur dalit clash, dalit violence saharanpur, indian express

    Chandrashekhar is wanted by UP Police for allegedly trying to instigate people. (Source: PTI)

  • Dalit, dalit protest, saharanpur clash, dalit protest delhi, ambedkar, bhim army, saharanpur dalit clash, dalit violence saharanpur, indian express

    “The capacity of Jantar Mantar is 5,000, and there are already several protests going on there… The permission for this demonstration has been denied,” DCP BK Singh said (Source: PTI)

  • Dalit, dalit protest, saharanpur clash, dalit protest delhi, ambedkar, bhim army, saharanpur dalit clash, dalit violence saharanpur, indian express

    Despite no permission the Bhim Army announced to go ahead with the protest as their supporters had already reached Delhi. (Source: PTI)

  • Dalit, dalit protest, saharanpur clash, dalit protest delhi, ambedkar, bhim army, saharanpur dalit clash, dalit violence saharanpur, indian express

    People from dalit community hold a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Sunday. (Source: PTI)

  • Dalit, dalit protest, saharanpur clash, dalit protest delhi, ambedkar, bhim army, saharanpur dalit clash, dalit violence saharanpur, indian express

    Hundreds of Dalit activists gathered at Jantar Mantar to protest against the recent caste disturbances in Uttar Pradesh. (Source: Express photo by Abhinav Saha) Read More 

More from this section

    1. No Comments.

    Best of Express