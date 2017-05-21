Dalit activists gather at Jantar Mantar to protest Saharanpur clashes

Members of several Dalit groups, led by the Bhim Army, gathered at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Sunday to protest against the recent caste disturbances in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpu. (Source: Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Chandrashekhar, founder of the Bhim Army, addressing the crowds at Jantar Mantar. (Source: Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Chandrashekhar is wanted by UP Police for allegedly trying to instigate people. (Source: PTI)

“The capacity of Jantar Mantar is 5,000, and there are already several protests going on there… The permission for this demonstration has been denied,” DCP BK Singh said (Source: PTI)

Despite no permission the Bhim Army announced to go ahead with the protest as their supporters had already reached Delhi. (Source: PTI)

People from dalit community hold a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Sunday. (Source: PTI)