1 / 7

The Meterorological Centre predicted that Cyclone Ockhi which was headed towards Maharashtra and Gujarat is gradually weakening into a depression. The latest IMD forecast (5.30 pm, Tuesday) stated that the cyclone, lay centred in east central Arabian Sea, 240 km from Surat, causing high speed winds and rain across Gujarat and adjoining Maharashtra. It said that the depression was moving at a speed of 18 kmph for the last six hours. Over 3,200 people were evacuated from 29 coastal villages in Surat district as cyclone Ockhi headed towards south Gujarat on Tuesday. Express photo by Prashant Nadkar



Follow LIVE updates Cyclone Ockhi