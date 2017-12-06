Cyclone Ockhi: Mumbai witnesses highest December rainfall in 142 years
Best of Express
- On Babri anniversary, message from al-Qaeda in Kashmir calls on Indians to join jihad
- ElectionsGujarat election LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi criticises Kapil Sibal, says Congress links Ram Mandir with polls
- BusinessRBI likely to hold rates as growth recovers
- Opinion'Babri demolition assaulted secularism and Hinduism. Consequences are still to play out fully'
- SC asks Goa court to begin trial in Tarun Tejpal sexual assault case
- EntertainmentTiger Zinda Hai promotions: Salman Khan wipes off Katrina Kaif's tears in the sweetest way on Dance Champions
- EntertainmentBharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's 'beautiful part of life' is on, see first photos post wedding
- EntertainmentShruti Haasan and Michael Corsale attend Aadhav Kannadasan's wedding festivities, see photos
- SportsIndia vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 5 Live
- SportsStarc, Hazlewood rattle England; Australia lead Ashes 2-0
- SportsUCL Roundup: United, Roma, Juventus advance
- TechnologyQualcomm Snapdragon 845 announced, likely to power Xiaomi Mi 7 and Samsung Galaxy S9
- TechnologyHonor View 10 with AI-powered Kirin 970 SoC announced, India launch set in January
- TechnologyAirtel, Intex launch Aqua Lions N1, Aqua A4, and Aqua S3 4G affordable smartphones
- LifestyleKangana Ranaut teaches how to rock a checkered scarf in style