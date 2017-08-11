Aftermath of China quake which left more than 20 dead and 430 injured

A 6.5 magnitude earthquake rocked the mountainous terrain of southwestern China's Sichuan province on Tuesday, leading to the death of at least 20 people, injuring over 431 others. According to Chinese news agency Xinhua, at least five among the dead were tourists. The agency added that out of the injured victims, at least 28 had suffered serious injuries. (Reuters)

Because of the earthquake, telephone network broke down while some buildings in the area were reportedly damaged. Rescue workers carry a survivor after an earthquake in Jiuzhaigou county, Ngawa prefecture, Sichuan province, China August 9, 2017. Picture taken August 9, 2017. (REUTERS/Stringer)

After the quake, medical teams, rescuers and other government resources were rushed to the location by the authorities to help in the rescue operations.



Rescue workers search for survivors at a damaged hotel after an earthquake in Jiuzhaigou county, Ngawa prefecture, Sichuan province, China August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

China's President Xi Jinping gave orders to rescue the injured victims, after the earthquake, which struck at around 9:20 pm on Tuesday. The area, situated on the edge of Tibetan plateau, houses Tibetan and other ethnic minority villagers.



An earthquake victim is carried on a stretcher after arriving from Jiuzhaigou county by helicopter at an airport in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China August 9, 2017. Picture taken August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

A worker at Jiuzhaigou national Reserve Park, which is situated near the site of the earthquake, told Xinhua due to collapse of some houses after the quake, the authorities are organising evacuations of residents.



An earthquake victim receives treatment at a hospital after an earthquake in Jiuzhaigou county, Ngawa prefecture, Sichuan province, China August 9, 2017. Picture taken August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Speaking to news agency AP, a woman said that people from other regions are frightened after the strong tremors. “People from other regions are a pretty frightened,” she said. She added that electricity in the region has been suspended.



Locals hurry along a mountain road in fear of continuing rockslides after an earthquake outside Jiuzhaigou, Sichuan province, China, August 10, 2017. REUTERS