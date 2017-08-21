Mercedes-Benz’s AMG GT R, GT Roadster launched at over Rs 2 crore; see photos
-
German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Monday launched AMG GT R for the Indian market. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)
-
Mercedes-Benz also launched the AMG GT Roadster model. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)
-
The cars were launched by Roland Folger, MD and CEO, Mercedes Benz, and AMG driver Christian Hohenadel at an event in New Delhi. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)
-
The AMG GT Roadster model comes at a starting price of Rs 2.19 crore. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)
-
The price of the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT R starts at Rs 2.23 crore (ex-showroom) (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)
-
"Bringing the fastest cars from the fastest family in the world is proof of the increasing importance of India as a market and its potential for performance sports cars," Folger said at the launch. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)
-
Mercedes-Benz is confident that these two models will bring more customers and redefine the performance motoring segment altogether, Folger added. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)
-
The 585 HP AMG GT R can race to 100 km per hour in just 3.6 seconds. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)
-
AMG GT R can achieve a top speed of 318 km per hour. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)
-
The GT Roadster pumps out 476 HP of power and can achieve a top speed of 302 km per hour. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)
-
With these launches, Mercedes-Benz now has 12 AMG models in India. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)