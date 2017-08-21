Mercedes-Benz’s AMG GT R, GT Roadster launched at over Rs 2 crore; see photos

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Monday launched AMG GT R for the Indian market. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Mercedes-Benz also launched the AMG GT Roadster model. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

The cars were launched by Roland Folger, MD and CEO, Mercedes Benz, and AMG driver Christian Hohenadel at an event in New Delhi. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

The AMG GT Roadster model comes at a starting price of Rs 2.19 crore. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

The price of the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT R starts at Rs 2.23 crore (ex-showroom) (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

"Bringing the fastest cars from the fastest family in the world is proof of the increasing importance of India as a market and its potential for performance sports cars," Folger said at the launch. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Mercedes-Benz is confident that these two models will bring more customers and redefine the performance motoring segment altogether, Folger added. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

The 585 HP AMG GT R can race to 100 km per hour in just 3.6 seconds. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

AMG GT R can achieve a top speed of 318 km per hour. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

The GT Roadster pumps out 476 HP of power and can achieve a top speed of 302 km per hour. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)