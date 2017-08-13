A day after Charlottesville violence, US pays tribute to victims

What started out as a protest against the removal of a pro-slavery, confederate general statue in Charlottesville, Virginia, US, soon turned violent and resulted in aggressive clashes between white nationalists and counter-protesters on Saturday. In this picture, Lucy Siale stands during a rally in response to the car attack on counter-protesters after the "Unite the Right" rally organised by white nationalists, in Oakland, California (Reuters)

One person was killed and 30 others were injured in clashes after a vehicle rammed into a group of protesters marching peacefully. In the picture, a demonstrator holds a sign during a rally in response to the car attack on counter-protesters, in Oakland, California (Reuters)

A state of emergency has been declared and security forces have been deployed in the city. In this picture, people stand atop a hill for a candlelight vigil in solidarity with counter-protesters at Gold Medal Park in Minneapolis on Saturday night (AP)

A day earlier, white nationalists marched with lit torches through the University of Virginia to protest against the plans to remove Robert E Lee’s statue from a Charlottesville park. In the picture, a demonstrator holds signs during a rally in response to the car attack in Virginia on counter-protesters, in Oakland, California (Reuters)

CNN reported that during Friday’s march, protesters could be heard shouting pro-Nazi philosophy like “blood and soil.” (AP)

Ttwo people stop to comfort Joseph Culver (C) of Charlottesville as he kneels at a late night vigil to pay his respect for a friend injured in a car attack on counter protesters. Earlier this year, Charlottesville had voted to remove the statue of Lee. To protest the decision, a torch-wielding group, including prominent white nationalist Richard Spencer gathered around the statue for a nighttime protest in May. (Reuters)

Demonstrators march in response to the Charlottesville, Virginia car attack on counter-protesters, in Oakland, California. (Reuters) A month later, about 50 members of a North Carolina-based KKK group traveled to Charlottesville for a rally, where they were met by hundreds of counter-protesters.

Friday’s march was more like a curtain-raiser to Saturday’s ‘Unite the Right’ rally which saw hundreds of protesters taking the streets of Charlottesville to largely protest against the removal of Lee’s statue. (Reuters)

Right-wing blogger Jason Kessler had called for a “pro-white” rally and white supremacists extensively promoted the gathering. In the picture, a woman kneels to help Joseph Culver (R) of Charlottesville light a candle for an injured friend as he pays his tribute to the victims. (Reuters)

