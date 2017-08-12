Chandigarh ‘stalking’ case: City holds ‘Bekhauf Azaadi March’ to raise awareness on women’s safety

The 'Bekhauf Azaadi March', spearheaded by theatre person Amy Singh, was held in Chandigarh on Friday at 11 pm. Scores of people took to the streets to raise awareness on women's safety. (Express Photo/Jasbir Malhi)



Held in the wake of the Chandigarh 'stalking' case, the march was attended by people from all walks of life and age groups. (Express Photo/Jasbir Malhi)



Close to 400 people marched through Sectors 16, 10 and 9, holding posters, placards, mashaals; one person even held a puppet of a woman bound in chains. (Express Photo/Jasbir Malhi)



'Bekhauf Azaadi March', meaning fearless freedom, was held in support of Varnika Kundu's courage to raise her voice. (Express Photo/Jasbir Malhi)



Parents with sleeping children in their arms, students, artists, senior citizens, moved closer to the idea of an open, free and safe space that does not discriminate on the basis of gender. (Express Photo/Jasbir Malhi)



