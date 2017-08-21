Chandigarh: Heavy rains lash city causing flood-like situation

The country has witnessed a string of floods this year with several parts of the country receiving more than usual rainfall. (Express photo)

Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, parts of West Bengal and Gujarat have been flooded with water immersing entire villages at a time. (Express photo)

Almost a crore people have been affected by floods this year. (Express photo)

Until yesterday, experts had said that Chandigarh had received less than its expected share of rainfall this year. (Express photo)

On Monday, however, rains lashed the city, bringing it to a standstill. (Express photo by Sahil Walia)

Vehicular movement was next to impossible and many parts of Chandigarh were waterlogged. (Express photo by Sahil Walia)

While Chandigarh has been receiving bouts of heavy showers occasionally, experts warn that this could only be temporary and that the real picture is actually worse. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)