Canada PM Justin Trudeau performs puja at Toronto temple

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets people as he visits the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Hindu temple in Mississauga, Ontario, Saturday, July 22, 2017. (AP photo)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is known for participating and celebrating festivals of various religious and ethnic communities living in Canada. (AP Photo)

From shaking a leg with Indians on Independence Day to wishing everyone Eid Mubarak — he has always highlighted the multiculturism in his country. Recently, he turned desi and donning bright silk kurta he attended the 10th anniversary of the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto. (AP Photo)

Attending the ceremony, he also paid his obeisance to the shrine and hailed the temple as an “architectural masterpiece” and a “place for communal harmony”. (AP Photo)

Wearing a traditional kurta-pyjama in blue and silver along with a garland of flowers he followed the rituals solemnly and later even took a tour of the premises. (AP photo)

“How remarkable and fitting it is that when visitors come to Canada through our largest airport, Pearson International, one of the first Canadian sights people see off Highway 427 is this mandir,” said Trudeau. (AP Photo)

The celebrations were also attended by former MEA spokesperson and current Indian ambassador to Canada, Vikas Swarup and Toronto Mayor John Tory. (AP Photo)