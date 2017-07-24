Latest News

Canada PM Justin Trudeau performs puja at Toronto temple

Published on July 24, 2017 2:00 pm
    Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets people as he visits the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Hindu temple in Mississauga, Ontario, Saturday, July 22, 2017. (AP photo)

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is known for participating and celebrating festivals of various religious and ethnic communities living in Canada. (AP Photo)

    From shaking a leg with Indians on Independence Day to wishing everyone Eid Mubarak — he has always highlighted the multiculturism in his country. Recently, he turned desi and donning bright silk kurta he attended the 10th anniversary of the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto. (AP Photo)

    Attending the ceremony, he also paid his obeisance to the shrine and hailed the temple as an “architectural masterpiece” and a “place for communal harmony”. (AP Photo)

    Wearing a traditional kurta-pyjama in blue and silver along with a garland of flowers he followed the rituals solemnly and later even took a tour of the premises. (AP photo)

    “How remarkable and fitting it is that when visitors come to Canada through our largest airport, Pearson International, one of the first Canadian sights people see off Highway 427 is this mandir,” said Trudeau. (AP Photo)

    The celebrations were also attended by former MEA spokesperson and current Indian ambassador to Canada, Vikas Swarup and Toronto Mayor John Tory. (AP Photo)

    Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Toronto Mayor John Tory, left, visit the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir. (AP Photo)

    1. A
      AKG
      Jul 24, 2017 at 2:58 pm
      HINDUISM is the ONLY way forward for survival of the world. Wods of Sages are coming true as once again HINDUISM will become the largest following religion and western countries will become HINDU majority nations. In the last 10 years already Australia has witnessed fastest growth of HINDUISM.
      Reply
    2. R
      Raju
      Jul 24, 2017 at 2:50 pm
      Bible says: 1 corith. 10: 6-11 6 What happened to them is a warning to keep us from wanting to do the same evil things. 7 They worshiped idols, just as the Scriptures say, “The people sat down to eat and drink. Then they got up to dance around.” So don’t worship idols. 8 Some of those people did shameful things, and in a single day about twenty-three thousand of them died. Don’t do shameful things as they did. 9 And don’t try to test Christ,[a] as some of them did and were later bitten by poisonous snakes. 10 Don’t even grumble, as some of them did and were killed by the destroying angel. 11 These things happened to them as a warning to us. All this was written in the Scriptures to teach us who live in these last days.
      Reply
    3. R
      Raju
      Jul 24, 2017 at 2:45 pm
      Bible says: 1Corith 10 6 - 11 6 What happened to them is a warning to keep us from wanting to do the same evil things. 7 They worshiped idols, just as the Scriptures say, “The people sat down to eat and drink. Then they got up to dance around.” So don’t worship idols. 8 Some of those people did shameful things, and in a single day about twenty-three thousand of them died. Don’t do shameful things as they did. 9 And don’t try to test Christ,[a] as some of them did and were later bitten by poisonous snakes. 10 Don’t even grumble, as some of them did and were killed by the destroying angel. 11 These things happened to them as a warning to us. All this was written in the Scriptures to teach us who live in these last days.
      Reply

