Bullet train in India: PM Modi, Japan’s Shinzo Abe launch historic project

On day 2 of his visit to Gujarat, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project at ceremony near the Sabarmati Railway Station. (PTI/MEA)

Japan is loaning India Rs 88,000 crore for the bullet train project at an interest rate of 0.1 per cent, to be paid back to Tokyo in 50 years. The train will run from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. (PTI/MEA)

PM Shinzo Abe expressed his gratitude towards Modi and the people of the country for the warm welcome and hospitality. (AP )

PM Modi said the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project is a big step towards India’s development. “This is the lifeline of New India,” he said. (PTI/MEA)

PM Narendra Modi said that “transport system plays an important role in ensuring connectivity in the country. People of the country make use of this connectivity in several ways.”(PTI/PIB)

Adding that if technology is used to empower the poor, it can be used in fight against poverty, Modi said there would be efforts to ensure common man can access this project. (PTI/PIB)

Japan is committed to the scheme of ‘Make in India’: Japanese PM Shinzo Abe (PTI/PIB)

Japan ka Ja and India’s I becomes Jai, and that’s what we will strive for, says Japan PM. (AP)

More than 100 engineers from Japan have come to India and are talking to each other constantly, says Japan PM. (PTI)

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, during the inauguration of the bullet train event, expressed gratitude towards Japan. “The entire state of Gujarat is experiencing immense joy today,” he said. (PTI/PIB)