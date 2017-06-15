London Fire: Theresa May, Jeremy Corbyn and citizens pay homage to Grenfell Tower victims

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at Grenfell Tower in London, Thursday, June 15, 2017, following a deadly fire in the apartment block. A massive fire raced through the 24-storey high-rise apartment building in west London early Wednesday, and London fire commissioner says it will take weeks for the building to be searched and 'cleared'.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Britain's Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, left, gestures as he arrives to visit the scene of the massive fire in Grenfell Tower, in London, Thursday, June 15, 2017. A massive fire raced through the 24-story high-rise apartment building in west London early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

A woman writes a message on a wall for the victims and in support for those affected by the massive fire in Grenfell Tower, in London, Thursday, June 15, 2017. A massive fire raced through the 24-story high-rise apartment building in west London early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to police officers and firefighters at Grenfell Tower in London, Thursday, June 15, 2017, following a deadly fire in the apartment block. A massive fire raced through the 24-storey high-rise apartment building in west London early Wednesday, and London fire commissioner says it will take weeks for the building to be searched and 'cleared'.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Messages of support for those affected by the massive fire in Grenfell Tower are displayed on a well near the tower in London, Thursday, June 15, 2017. A massive fire raced through the 24-story high-rise apartment building in west London early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

People donate articles of food, clothing and household items for those made homeless by the massive fire in Grenfell Tower, in London, Thursday, June 15, 2017. A massive fire raced through the 24-story high-rise apartment building in west London early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)