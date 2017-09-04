BRICS Summit 2017: Glimpses from conclave at Xiamen, China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in China on Sunday to attend the meet, along with leaders of Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan greeted PM Modi before the welcoming banquet for the BRICS Summit, in Xiamen, China September 4, 2017. (REUTERS/Tyrone Siu)

A week ahead of the summit, New Delhi and Beijing agreed to withdraw their respective troops from Doklam, ending the impasse that lasted over two months. (AP/PTI)

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Xiamen, Fujian province, China, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. Russian media said Monday that Egypt has finalized a deal to build a nuclear power plant with funding from Moscow after nearly two years of negotiations. (MENA via AP)

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan at the welcoming banquet for the BRICS Summit, in Xiamen, China September 4, 2017. (REUTERS/Tyrone Siu)

In their declaration, BRICS leaders express concern on the security situation in region, and violence by terror groups such as the Taliban, al-Qaeda and Pakistan-based LeT and JeM. (REUTERS/Fred Dufour/Pool)

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at the plenary session during the BRICS Business Forum at the BRICS Summit in Xiamen, Fujian province on September 4, 2017. (REUTERS/Fred Dufour/Pool)

The BRICS leaders have condemned terrorist attacks worldwide, including those in BRICS countries. (L-R) Brazil's President Michel Temer, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, China's President Xi Jinping, South Africa's President Jacob Zuma and PM Modi take part in a ceremony opening the BRICS Cultural Festival in Xiamen, China September 4, 2017. (Sputnik/Dmitry Azarov/Pool via REUTERS)

Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto, right, and his wife Angelica Rivera arrive at a reception hall during the BRICS Summit in southeastern China's Fujian Province, Monday, September 4. The Summit will end on September 5. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)

On Sunday, on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Xiamen, China, Xi and Putin met to discuss North Korea’s latest nuclear test. Here, Putin, Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, pose for a photo before the welcoming banquet for the BRICS Summit, in Xiamen, China September 4, 2017. (REUTERS/Tyrone Siu)

Among the other proposals that were discussed were Creation of the Working Group on Regional Aviation and Establishment of the BRICS Customs Training Center in Xiamen. Seen here are world leaders at the BRICS Business Forum 2017. (REUTERS/Fred Dufour/Pool)

The BRICS nations proposed Ocean Cooperation and Tourism Cooperation as proposals to be discussed. Seen here is Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping at the welcoming banquet for the BRICS Summit, in Xiamen, China September 4, 2017. (REUTERS/Tyrone Siu)

BRICS leaders condemned North Korea’s nuclear test. In a statement, they said: “We express deep concern over the ongoing tension and prolonged nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula, and emphasize that it should only be settled through peaceful means and direct dialogue of all the parties concerned.” (REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Pool)

PM Narendra Modi held bilateral meeting with Brazilian President Michel Temer on the sidelines of BRICS Summit in Xiamen. (AP/PTI)

“BRICS has developed a robust framework for cooperation; it has contributed to stability and growth in a world drifting towards uncertainty," PM Modi said. (Zhang Duo/Xinhua via AP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. (PTI Photo/PIB)