Latest News

Brains in a box: How this Bronx hospital is storing grey matter

Published on August 4, 2017 5:15 pm
  • Human brains, Brains, brains in the bronx, New York, Brain hospital, New York brain hospital, brain photos

    Dr Vahram Haroutunian holds a human brain in a brain bank in the Bronx borough of New York City, New York, US. (Source: Reuters)

  • Human brains, Brains, brains in the bronx, New York, Brain hospital, New York brain hospital, brain photos

    Human brains stored in formaldehyde are pictured at a brain bank in the Bronx borough of New York City, New York, US. (Source: Reuters)

  • Human brains, Brains, brains in the bronx, New York, Brain hospital, New York brain hospital, brain photos

    Dr Vahram Haroutunian holds a frozen slice of a human brain in a brain bank in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Source: Reuters)

  • Human brains, Brains, brains in the bronx, New York, Brain hospital, New York brain hospital, brain photos

    A worker checks the serial number on a slice of human brain before using a saw to cut a piece from the sample at a brain bank in the Bronx borough of New York City, New York. (Source: Reuters)

  • Human brains, Brains, brains in the bronx, New York, Brain hospital, New York brain hospital, brain photos

    Dr Vahram Haroutunian holding a human brain. (Source: Reuters)

  • Human brains, Brains, brains in the bronx, New York, Brain hospital, New York brain hospital, brain photos

    A worker uses a saw to cut a piece from a human brain slice at a brain bank in the Bronx borough of New York City, New York, US. (Source: Reuters)

  • Human brains, Brains, brains in the bronx, New York, Brain hospital, New York brain hospital, brain photos

    A worker attaches a label on a container that contains a part of a human brain slice at a brain bank in the Bronx borough of New York City, New York.(Source: Reuters)

  • Human brains, Brains, brains in the bronx, New York, Brain hospital, New York brain hospital, brain photos

    Frozen containers that contain human brain slices are pictured at a brain bank in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Source: Reuters)

  • Human brains, Brains, brains in the bronx, New York, Brain hospital, New York brain hospital, brain photos

    A sign is pictured on a freezer that contains human brains at a brain bank in the Bronx. (Source: Reuters)

  • Human brains, Brains, brains in the bronx, New York, Brain hospital, New York brain hospital, brain photos

    A bucket with a human brain stored in formaldehyde is pictured at a brain bank in the Bronx borough of New York City, New York, US. (Source: Reuters)

  • Human brains, Brains, brains in the bronx, New York, Brain hospital, New York brain hospital, brain photos

    Dr Vahram Haroutunian holds a human brain in a brain bank in the Bronx borough of New York City, New York, US. (Source: Reuters)

  • Human brains, Brains, brains in the bronx, New York, Brain hospital, New York brain hospital, brain photos

    Buckets which hold human brains stored in formaldehyde are pictured at a brain bank in the Bronx borough of New York City, New York. (Source: Reuters)

  • Human brains, Brains, brains in the bronx, New York, Brain hospital, New York brain hospital, brain photos

    Human brains stored in formaldehyde at a brain bank in the Bronx borough of New York City, New York. (Source: Reuters)

More from this section

    1. No Comments.

    Best of Express