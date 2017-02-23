Latest News

BMC polls 2017: Shiv Sena registers impressive win, Congress wiped out in Maharashtra

Published on February 23, 2017 4:24 pm
  • bmc elections, bmc polls, bmc results, bmc counting day, devendra fadnavis, uddhav thackeray, bjp bmc, shiv sena elections, thane election results, PCMC Election Results, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Election Results 2017, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Results, mumbai news, india news

    BMC Counting Center at NESCO Ground (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

  • bmc elections, bmc polls, bmc results, bmc counting day, devendra fadnavis, uddhav thackeray, bjp bmc, shiv sena elections, thane election results, PCMC Election Results, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Election Results 2017, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Results, mumbai news, india news

    Shiv Sena celebrations outside Sena bhavan, Dadar. Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran

  • bmc elections, bmc polls, bmc results, bmc counting day, devendra fadnavis, uddhav thackeray, bjp bmc, shiv sena elections, thane election results, PCMC Election Results, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Election Results 2017, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Results, mumbai news, india news

    BMC polls 2017: The media are already waiting outside Sena Bhavan in Dadar. Will they retain power? Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran.

  • bmc elections, bmc polls, bmc results, bmc counting day, devendra fadnavis, uddhav thackeray, bjp bmc, shiv sena elections, thane election results, PCMC Election Results, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Election Results 2017, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Results, mumbai news, india news

    (Express Photo)

  • bmc elections, bmc polls, bmc results, bmc counting day, devendra fadnavis, uddhav thackeray, bjp bmc, shiv sena elections, thane election results, PCMC Election Results, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Election Results 2017, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Results, mumbai news, india news

    BMC elections 2017: Shiv Sena workers celebrating in Dadar, Mumbai. Express Photo/Prashant Nadkar.

  • bmc elections, bmc polls, bmc results, bmc counting day, devendra fadnavis, uddhav thackeray, bjp bmc, shiv sena elections, thane election results, PCMC Election Results, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Election Results 2017, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Results, mumbai news, india news

    Shiv Sena party workers in Dadar. Express Photo/Rohit Alok.

  • bmc elections, bmc polls, bmc results, bmc counting day, devendra fadnavis, uddhav thackeray, bjp bmc, shiv sena elections, thane election results, PCMC Election Results, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Election Results 2017, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Results, mumbai news, india news

    Shiv Sena’s Vasant Shivaram Nakashe celebrating in Mumbai. Express Photo/Prashant Nadkar

  • bmc elections, bmc polls, bmc results, bmc counting day, devendra fadnavis, uddhav thackeray, bjp bmc, shiv sena elections, thane election results, PCMC Election Results, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Election Results 2017, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Results, mumbai news, india news

    Colour, firecrackers and sweets – the Shiv Sena has every reason to celebrate today. Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran

  • bmc elections, bmc polls, bmc results, bmc counting day, devendra fadnavis, uddhav thackeray, bjp bmc, shiv sena elections, thane election results, PCMC Election Results, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Election Results 2017, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Results, mumbai news, india news

    (Source: Express photo)

  • bmc elections, bmc polls, bmc results, bmc counting day, devendra fadnavis, uddhav thackeray, bjp bmc, shiv sena elections, thane election results, PCMC Election Results, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Election Results 2017, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Results, mumbai news, india news

    (Source: Express photo by Partha Biswas)

  • bmc elections, bmc polls, bmc results, bmc counting day, devendra fadnavis, uddhav thackeray, bjp bmc, shiv sena elections, thane election results, PCMC Election Results, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Election Results 2017, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Results, mumbai news, india news

    Sena supporters carry a portrait of party president Uddhav Thackeray as they celebrate outside Sena Bhavan. Express Photo/Prashant Nadkar

  • bmc elections, bmc polls, bmc results, bmc counting day, devendra fadnavis, uddhav thackeray, bjp bmc, shiv sena elections, thane election results, PCMC Election Results, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Election Results 2017, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Results, mumbai news, india news

    Caricatures of Uddhav Thackeray outside his residence in Bandra East, Mumbai. Express Photo/Amit Chakravarty

  • bmc elections, bmc polls, bmc results, bmc counting day, devendra fadnavis, uddhav thackeray, bjp bmc, shiv sena elections, thane election results, PCMC Election Results, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Election Results 2017, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Results, mumbai news, india news

    (Source: Express photo by Partha Biswas)

  • bmc elections, bmc polls, bmc results, bmc counting day, devendra fadnavis, uddhav thackeray, bjp bmc, shiv sena elections, thane election results, PCMC Election Results, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Election Results 2017, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Results, mumbai news, india news

    (Express Photo)

  • bmc elections, bmc polls, bmc results, bmc counting day, devendra fadnavis, uddhav thackeray, bjp bmc, shiv sena elections, thane election results, PCMC Election Results, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Election Results 2017, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Results, mumbai news, india news

    (Source: Express photo by Partha Biswas)

  • bmc elections, bmc polls, bmc results, bmc counting day, devendra fadnavis, uddhav thackeray, bjp bmc, shiv sena elections, thane election results, PCMC Election Results, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Election Results 2017, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Results, mumbai news, india news

    (Source: Express photo)

  • bmc elections, bmc polls, bmc results, bmc counting day, devendra fadnavis, uddhav thackeray, bjp bmc, shiv sena elections, thane election results, PCMC Election Results, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Election Results 2017, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Results, mumbai news, india news

    Celebrations at BJP’s office in Pune. (Source: Express photo by Partha Biswas)

  • bmc elections, bmc polls, bmc results, bmc counting day, devendra fadnavis, uddhav thackeray, bjp bmc, shiv sena elections, thane election results, PCMC Election Results, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Election Results 2017, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Results, mumbai news, india news

    BMC elections 2017: Here’s what the situation is inside the BJP office in Mumbai. Express Photo/Priyanka Sahoo

  • bmc elections, bmc polls, bmc results, bmc counting day, devendra fadnavis, uddhav thackeray, bjp bmc, shiv sena elections, thane election results, PCMC Election Results, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Election Results 2017, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Results, mumbai news, india news

    Celebrations at BJP’s office in Pune. (Source: Express photo by Partha Biswas)

  • bmc elections, bmc polls, bmc results, bmc counting day, devendra fadnavis, uddhav thackeray, bjp bmc, shiv sena elections, thane election results, PCMC Election Results, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Election Results 2017, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Results, mumbai news, india news

    (Express Photo)

More from this section

    Best of Express