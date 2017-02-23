BMC polls 2017: Shiv Sena registers impressive win, Congress wiped out in Maharashtra
-
BMC Counting Center at NESCO Ground (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)
-
Shiv Sena celebrations outside Sena bhavan, Dadar. Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran
-
BMC polls 2017: The media are already waiting outside Sena Bhavan in Dadar. Will they retain power? Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran.
-
(Express Photo)
-
BMC elections 2017: Shiv Sena workers celebrating in Dadar, Mumbai. Express Photo/Prashant Nadkar.
-
Shiv Sena party workers in Dadar. Express Photo/Rohit Alok.
-
Shiv Sena’s Vasant Shivaram Nakashe celebrating in Mumbai. Express Photo/Prashant Nadkar
-
Colour, firecrackers and sweets – the Shiv Sena has every reason to celebrate today. Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran
-
(Source: Express photo)
-
(Source: Express photo by Partha Biswas)
-
Sena supporters carry a portrait of party president Uddhav Thackeray as they celebrate outside Sena Bhavan. Express Photo/Prashant Nadkar
-
Caricatures of Uddhav Thackeray outside his residence in Bandra East, Mumbai. Express Photo/Amit Chakravarty
-
(Source: Express photo by Partha Biswas)
-
(Express Photo)
-
(Source: Express photo by Partha Biswas)
-
(Source: Express photo)
-
Celebrations at BJP’s office in Pune. (Source: Express photo by Partha Biswas)
-
BMC elections 2017: Here’s what the situation is inside the BJP office in Mumbai. Express Photo/Priyanka Sahoo
-
Celebrations at BJP’s office in Pune. (Source: Express photo by Partha Biswas)
-
(Express Photo)