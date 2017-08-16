Birthday wishes to Arvind Kejriwal: Some lesser known facts about Delhi CM

As Delhi CM celebrates his 47th birthday today, he is one of the favourite most politicians on social media. Kejriwal has always been praised for his unconventional kind of leadership. He launched Aam Admi party in 2012. By 2015 they won massively in the assembly elections winning 67 out of 70 seats. Kejriwal twice became the Delhi CM in two years and has proposed various schemes like odd-even and free wi-fi in the capital. On twitter, CM is today's top trend and people from across the country wished him. PM Modi who has always been the subject of Kejriwal's tweet also wished him on birthday. Delhi CM was seen celebrating birthday with supporters at his residence in new Delhi on Wednesday Express photo by Prem nath Pandey

Kejriwal was born in Hisar, Haryana on August 16, 1968. IIT Kharagpur graduate, Kejriwal joined as an Indian revenue service officer in 1995 but quit his high profile job in 2012 to form Aam Admi Party. Kejriwal was seen at the Iftar party at Nehru park in new Delhi on Friday. (Source: Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey )

Kejriwal has always been an activist first and then a politician. During his tenure he statrted a movement called Parivartan which solved 800 cases within 18 months. Kejriwal also played a major role in drafting Jan Lokpal bill along with activist Anna Hazare in 2012. (Source: Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

Arvind Kejriwal has been awarded with Ramon Magsaysay award for Emergent Leadership in 2006. He was also listed as one of the most influential people in the world in times 100 in 2014. Delhi Chief Minster and AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal after Meeting Deputy CM manish sisodia at sisodia residence in new delhi on Monday. (Source: Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Kejriwal also known as the 'common man' has certainly created a brand image in modern politics with his thick muffler and monkey cap dressing sense. (Source: Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Arvind Kejriwal married a 1993-batch IRS officer in 1995. The couple hs two children. Kejriwal is a vegetarian by choice and has been involved in practicing Vipassana for many years now. (Source: Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)