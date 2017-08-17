Latest news

Bihar, UP floods: Villages submerged, death toll reaches 72

Updated on August 17, 2017 2:01 pm
    With 14 districts of the state inundated, the death toll in Bihar has gone up to 56. In this photo, a damaged railway line in flood-hit Katihar district. (PTI)

    More than one lakh people have been evacuated and taken to safer places. A flooded village in West Champaran district of Bihar. (PTI Photo)

    Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took his second aerial survey of the flood-hit areas on Tuesday as the situation in the state worsened. (PTI Photo)

    According to officials, 69.81 lakh people are in the grip of floods which have engulfed 98 blocks and 1,070 panchayats in Bihar. Seen here is a villager carrying grains on a banana raft as he shifts from a flooded village in Araria district of Bihar. (PTI Photo)

    Officials say that 85,949 have been put up in 343 relief camps in different places. A view of a flood-affected village in Gopalganj district of Bihar (PTI Photo)

    Out of the 56 deaths, 20 have been reported from Araria, nine from West Champaran, eight from Kisanganj, five from Sitamarhi, four from Madhepura, three each from East Champaran, Darbhanga and Madhubani, and one from Sheohar Seen here are flood-affected villagers shifting their belongings in Purnea district. (PTI Photo)

    According to ANI, ten trains have been cancelled for Wednesday and seven for Thursday due to water logging in Katihar Division. A damaged railway line near Chainpur Station in the flood-hit East Champaran district (PTI Photo)

    Army personnel rescue flood victims from villages in Katihar district, Bihar. Heavy rains have triggered flash floods in the state.. (PTI Photo) (PTI8_16_2017_000127B)

    Floods have wreaked havoc in the states of Assam and West Bengal as well. In picture, a truck drifts off the submerged NH 28 at flooded Ramgadhwa in East Champaran, Bihar. (PTI Photo)

    Yesterday, a pregnant lady delivered a baby on a rescue boat with the help of NDRF personnel in Madhubani district. In photo above, people at a flooded village in East Champaran district on Bihar. (PTI Photo)

    In his Independence Day speech earlier on Tuesday, CM Nitish Kumar expressed concern over the ‘grim flood situation’. A goods train halts on the flooded tracks as railway employees inspect the damaged embankment along the Katihar-Guwahati line, in Katihar district of Bihar. (PTI Photo)

    In photo above, a damaged dam in flood affected Gopalganj. (PTI Photo)

    NDRF personnel de-boarding an IAF plane on their arrival at Jay Prakash Narayan Airport in Patna on Monday, to carry out rescue and relief works in flood-hit areas of Bihar. (PTI Photo)

    Flood affected villagers move to safer place, in Araria district of Bihar on Monday. (PTI Photo)

    Some districts of Uttar Pradesh have also been caught in the grip of floods. In the picture, a man observes the water level as it rises hour by hour at Maharajganj-Gorakhpur Highway, UP. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

    A sadhu sits on the road near a temple due to floods at Maharajgaj of Uttar Pradesh. A large number of villages have been flooded due to rise in the water levels of rivers Rapti and Rohini. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

    Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had recently fired four government officials for showing laxity in dealing with the flood situation in the state. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

    The UP chief minister also undertook an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas of Gonda, Shrawasti, Balrampur, Bahraich districts.

    A villager resque a calf from a flood-hit area at Gorakhpur Maharajgaj Highway in Uttar Pradesh. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

    Meanwhile, more than 125 people have lost their lives due to flood in Assam. Seen in the photo is flood-hit Gorakhpur district in Uttar Pradesh.

