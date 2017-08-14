Bihar floods: Seemanchal worst hit, rescue efforts yet to gather pace

Floods in Bihar have affected almost two million people. Thousands have been displaced from their homes, officials today said. In picture above, villagers wade through flood waters in Kishanganj district on Sunday. (PTI photo)

Kishanganj, Araria, Purnea and Katihar districts were the worst affected ones in since the past two days. Other districts were hit as well, including Darbhanga, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Madhepura, Saharsa, Supaul, East and West Champaran. (PTI photo)

The state disaster management department has directed people living in low lying areas to migrate to higher altitudes as a heavy downpour continues. (PTI photo)

PM Modi on Twitter said that the government is keeping an eye on the situation. He added that all help will be given to the state. (PTI photo)

Earlier in the day, CM Nitish Kumar carried out an aerial survey of flood-affected areas. (PTI photo)

Teams of National Disaster Response Force have already arrived in Patna in order to carry out relief and rescue operations. (PTI photo)

At lease 10 persons have also reported to have died in the floods. (PTI photo)