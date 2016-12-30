Bengaluru: Toxic froth spills over from lakes to state highway
-
Ahead of New Year celebrations, India’s largest Information Technology (IT) hub Bengaluru faced a serious health hazard in the form of toxic foam spilling out onto the state highway 35. (Source: Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
-
The froth build up occured due to toxic effluents deposited by garment units upstream and other apartment buildings in the area functioning without proper sewage treatment facility. (Source: Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
-
Residents near Varthur and Bellandur are especially prone to these toxic effluents. (Source: Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
-
Over the years, these effluents have wrought havoc on the aquatic habitat and become active breeding grounds for mosquitos. (Source: Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
-
Reports show contamination of groundwater in the area, which are responsible for spreading many diseases. (Source: Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
-
Rains exacerbate the problem even further. (Source: Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
-
It’s a serious health risk for residents living in the area, but even after several complaints their pleas have fallen on deaf ears. (Source: Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
-
Up north, Delhi’s Yamuna river too is prone to frothing from time to time as toxic industrial waste used by cloth manufacturing units are discharged into the river. (Source: Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
-
The frothing of Ymuna is especially worrying as Yamuna water is treated and supplied to numerous homes in Delhi. (Source: Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
-
The pink foam floating on the river is yet another grim reminder of how polluted the Yamuna is. (Source: Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
-
Residents near Varthur Lake face another nightmare as the toxic froth spills out to state highway 35. (Source: Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
-
Toxic froth spilled on to the roads of Bangalore from Varthur and Belandur Lake. (Source: Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)