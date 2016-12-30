Bengaluru: Toxic froth spills over from lakes to state highway

Ahead of New Year celebrations, India’s largest Information Technology (IT) hub Bengaluru faced a serious health hazard in the form of toxic foam spilling out onto the state highway 35. (Source: Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The froth build up occured due to toxic effluents deposited by garment units upstream and other apartment buildings in the area functioning without proper sewage treatment facility. (Source: Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Residents near Varthur and Bellandur are especially prone to these toxic effluents. (Source: Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Over the years, these effluents have wrought havoc on the aquatic habitat and become active breeding grounds for mosquitos. (Source: Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Reports show contamination of groundwater in the area, which are responsible for spreading many diseases. (Source: Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Rains exacerbate the problem even further. (Source: Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

It’s a serious health risk for residents living in the area, but even after several complaints their pleas have fallen on deaf ears. (Source: Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Up north, Delhi’s Yamuna river too is prone to frothing from time to time as toxic industrial waste used by cloth manufacturing units are discharged into the river. (Source: Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The frothing of Ymuna is especially worrying as Yamuna water is treated and supplied to numerous homes in Delhi. (Source: Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The pink foam floating on the river is yet another grim reminder of how polluted the Yamuna is. (Source: Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Residents near Varthur Lake face another nightmare as the toxic froth spills out to state highway 35. (Source: Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)