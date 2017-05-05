Bekal kite festival: When crouching tiger soared above Pallikkare

Sub-collector Mrunmayi Joshi Shashank on Friday inaugurated a three-day international kite festival at the Bekal beach park in Pallikkare, Kerala.

A tiger kite, which was quite popular at the recently-concluded Chinese kite festival, was also included in this edition.

The success of a kite festival held at Bekal last year encouraged the move, BRDC Managing Director T.K. Manzoor had earlier said in a press conference.

The festival focuses on improving the tourism prospects of the region.

The administration looks forward to attract both domestic and international tourists in the ongoing Bekal international kite flying festival.

The organisers have also conducted a workshop on kite crafting and handling at Greenwoods Auditorium at nearby Palakkunnu town.

The first day of the kite festival witnessed a huge turnout.

Kerala’s traditional art and dance forms such as Shinkarimelam, Oppana, Thiruvathirakali, Kathakali, Margamkali, Duffmuttu, Kalari are going to be staged during the three-day event.