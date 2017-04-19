Babri Masjid demolition case: Express archive pictures on how it all happened

BJP leaders including LK Advani and MM Joshi in a meeting soon after Kar Sewaks demolished the Babri Masjid. (Source: Archives/Express Photo by RK Sharma)

BJP leaders Uma Bharti hugs Murli Manohar Joshi celebrating the demolition of Babri Masjid at Ayodhya by Kar sevaks. (Source: Express photo by Kedar Jain)

Uma Bharti and others after Babri Masjid demolition. (Source: Express photo)

Kar Sewak atop the domes of Babri Masjid. (Source: Express archive photo by Mohan Bane)

The Supreme Court on April 19, 2017 ruled that certain BJP leaders will face criminal conspiracy charges in the Babri Masjid demolition case. (Source: Express photo by Praveen Jain)

SC has directed the sessions judge in Lucknow to conduct the trial in the Babri demolition case on a daily basis, and that the judge will not be transferred. (Source: Express photo by Praveen Jain)

SC ordered the CBI to ensure that witnesses are produced in court everyday so that there is no delay in the Babri demolition case trial. The trial will have to be completed in two years. (Source: Express photo by Praveen Jain)

Supreme Court has clarified that Kalyan Singh, being Governor of Rajasthan, will not be tried due to constitutional immunity unless he ceases to be in that post. In effect, his trial will begin after his term as Governor ends. Singh was chief minister of Uttar Pradesh when the demolition took place. (Source: Express photo by Praveen Jain)

Others who will face criminal conspiracy charges are Vinay Katiyar, Sadhvi Ritambara, Satish Pradhan, Champat Rai Bansal. The late Giriraj Kishore is also among the names in the original chargesheet. (Source: Express photo by Praveen Jain)

The order comes after the CBI had petitioned the SC saying 14 people, including BJP leaders, who had been acquitted of the charges under criminal conspiracy, should be tried in the Lucknow Court. (Source: Express photo by Praveen Jain)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said that it will first study the court order and only then issue a statement. (Source: Express photo by Praveen Jain)

