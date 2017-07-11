Latest News

Here is Kaziranga Rhinos are escaping the Assam floods

Updated on July 11, 2017 6:30 pm
  • Kaziranga National Park, Rhinos, Rhinos flood, Kaziranga Rhinos, assam floods, assam monsoon, assam flood deaths, guwahati floods, assam news

    Most of Kaziranga National Park is under water, due to Assam floods, leaving some animals dead and some moving to nearby highlands. Some animals were killed by speeding vehicles on the National Highway 37, which passes through the Park. Forest guards have started patrolling in boats, specially during night, for poachers as with the help of other agencies like Assam Police and Special Task Force to save the animals from poachers as rhinoceros, deer and buffalo have moved to higher ground to escape floods (AP Photo/ Anupam Nath)

    One-horned Rhinos stand at an elevated area inside the flood affected Kaziranga National Park in Assam. (PTI Photo)

    One horned Rhinos looks for a higher ground in flooded Kaziranga national park in Kaziranga. (AP Photo/ Anupam Nath)

    A boy watches a One horned Rhinos grazes in his backyard in flooded Kaziranga national park in Kaziranga. (AP Photo/ Anupam Nath)

    A forest guard looks at flooded Kaziranga national park in Kaziranga, 250 kilometers east of Gauhati. (AP Photo/ Anupam Nath)

    A man sails his boat in the flood-affected Kuthori village near Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district of Assam. (PTI Photo)

    A forest guard patrols in a speed boat in the flooded Kaziranga national park in Kaziranga. (AP Photo/ Anupam Nath)

    A forest guard walks past a riding point submerged in flooded Kaziranga national park in Kaziranga. (AP Photo/ Anupam Nath)

    A view of a submerged school in the flood-affected Kuthori village near Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district of Assam. PTI Photo (PTI7_10_2017_000148B)

    Hog deer wade through flooded Kaziranga national park in Kaziranga. (AP Photo/ Anupam Nath)

    Hog deer wait in bushes to cross a road which passes through flooded Kaziranga national park in Kaziranga (AP Photo/ Anupam Nath)

    People look on as a wild elephant crosses a road near the flood affected Kaziranga National Park in Assam. (PTI Photo )

