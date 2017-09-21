Only in Express

Arvind Kejriwal meets Kamal Haasan: Will they join hands?

Updated on September 21, 2017 4:34 pm
  • Arvind Kejriwal meets Kamal Haasan: Will they join hands?

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met veteran actor Kamal Haasan in Chennai on Thursday. The two had political discussions and according to AAP sources, the meeting was an idication that the actor may soon join politics either by floating his own political outfit. (Source: PR)

    Arvind Kejriwal was recieved by Hasan's younger daughter. Both met at his office in Alwarpeta. "Anyone related to corruption cannot be related to me. The reason we got together in his fight against corruption," said Kamal Haasan. (Source: PR)

    Kamal Haasan, of late, has been active in politcs. He has been targetting the ruling AIADMK government over various issues, including corruption. He has been open to meeting with anyone in field of politcs. He had also, earlier this year, congratulated CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala for “good governance” on its first anniversary. (Source:PR)

    Kamal Haasan received Arvind Kejriwal at his residence in Chennai. Both held a press conference discussing political issues. (Source:PR)

    As the meeting concluded, Arvind Kejriwal said that Kamal Hasan should get into politcs. "We had a very good meeting and exchange ideas on and will continue to do so in future," he added. (Sources: PR)

