PM Modi, Nirmala Sitharaman visit Army R&R Hospital, inquires about Arjan Singh’s health, greets family

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited the Army Hospital, Research and Referral in New Delhi to inquire about the condition of Marshal of the Indian Air Force, Arjan Singh who was admitted in the hospital after he suffered a cardiac arrest earlier in the day. (Source: IAF)

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also accompanied the prime minister. (Source: PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in conversation with Arjan Singh's family members. (Source: PIB)

After the visit, PM Modi tweeted, “We are all praying for the speedy recovery of Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh. Doctors are doing their best.” (Source: PIB)

Arjan Singh is the only five-star general of the Air Force who was awarded the lifetime rank in 2002. (Source: PIB)