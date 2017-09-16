PM Modi, Nirmala Sitharaman visit Army R&R Hospital, inquires about Arjan Singh’s health, greets family
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited the Army Hospital, Research and Referral in New Delhi to inquire about the condition of Marshal of the Indian Air Force, Arjan Singh who was admitted in the hospital after he suffered a cardiac arrest earlier in the day. (Source: IAF)
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also accompanied the prime minister. (Source: PIB)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in conversation with Arjan Singh's family members. (Source: PIB)
After the visit, PM Modi tweeted, “We are all praying for the speedy recovery of Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh. Doctors are doing their best.” (Source: PIB)
Arjan Singh is the only five-star general of the Air Force who was awarded the lifetime rank in 2002. (Source: PIB)
The 98-year-old officer was commissioned into the IAF in 1938 and served as the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) from August 1, 1964 to July 15, 1969. He was promoted to the rank of the Marshal of Air Force in recognition to his contribution to the Air Force in the 1965 war with Pakistan. (Source: IAF)