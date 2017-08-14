Arctic voyage captures global warming impact on ice, animals in these astounding pictures

The Finnish icebreaker MSV Nordica casts a shadow on the ice while traversing the Northwest Passage through the Victoria Strait in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago Friday, July 21, 2017. If parts of the planet are becoming like a furnace because of global warming, then the Arctic is best described as the world's air-conditioning unit. The frozen north plays a crucial role in cooling the rest of the planet while reflecting some of the sun's heat back into space. Yet for several decades, satellite pictures have shown a dramatic decline in Arctic sea ice that is already affecting the lives of humans and animals in the region. Experts predict that the impact of melting sea ice will be felt across the northern hemisphere, altering ocean currents and causing freak weather as far south as Florida or France. (Source: AP Photo/David Goldman)

Researcher Tiina Jaaskelainen points out a possible sighting of wildlife aboard the Finnish icebreaker MSV Nordica as it traverses the Northwest Passage through the Canadian Arctic Archipelago, Saturday, July 22, 2017. As the icebreaker entered Victoria Strait, deep inside the Northwest Passage, those onboard looked for a shadow moving in the distance or a flash of pale yellow in the expanse of white that would signal the presence of the world's largest land predator. (Source: AP Photo/David Goldman)

A polar bear stands on the ice in the Franklin Strait in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago, Saturday, July 22, 2017. While some polar bears are expected to follow the retreating ice northward, others will head south, where they will come into greater contact with humans _ encounters that are unlikely to end well for the bears. (Source: AP Photo/David Goldman)

Sea ice breaks apart by the passing of the Finnish icebreaker MSV Nordica as it traverses the Northwest Passage through the Victoria Strait in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago Friday, July 21, 2017. Scientists believe there is no way to reverse the decline in Arctic sea ice in the foreseeable future. Even in the best-case scenario envisaged by the 2015 Paris climate accord, sea ice will largely vanish from the Arctic during the summer within the coming decades. (Source: AP Photo/David Goldman)

A humpback whale dives while swimming in the Nuup Kangerlua Fjord near Nuuk in southwestern Greenland, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. People are so far removed from the Arctic that they don't understand it, they don't know it and they don't love it," said Paula von Weller, a field biologist. "I think it's important for people to see what's here and to fall in love with it and have a bond and want to protect it." (Source: AP Photo/David Goldman)

The mouth of a humpback whale emerges while swimming in the Nuup Kangerlua Fjord near Nuuk in southwestern Greenland, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. Algae that cling to the underside of sea ice are losing their habitat. If they vanish, the impact will be felt all the way up the food chain. Copepods, a type of zooplankton that eats algae, will lose its source of food. The tiny crustaceans in turn are prey for fish, birds and whales. (Source: AP Photo/David Goldman)

A seal sits on sea ice floating in the Victoria Strait in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago, Friday, July 21, 2017. "People are so far removed from the Arctic that they don't understand it, they don't know it and they don't love it," said Paula von Weller, a field biologist who was on the trip. "I think it's important for people to see what's here and to fall in love with it and have a bond and want to protect it." (Source: AP Photo/David Goldman)

A polar bear walks away after feasting on the carcass of a seal on the ice in the Franklin Strait in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago, Saturday, July 22, 2017. No Arctic creatures have become more associated with climate change than polar bears. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service estimated in January that about 26,000 specimens remain in the wild. (Source: AP Photo/David Goldman)

Sea ice breaks apart as the Finnish icebreaker MSV Nordica traverses the Northwest Passage through the Victoria Strait in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago Friday, July 21, 2017. Since the first orbital images were taken in 1979, Arctic sea ice coverage has dropped by an average of about 34,000 square miles each year _ almost the surface area of Maine or the country of Serbia. (Source: AP Photo/David Goldman)

The midnight sun shines across sea ice along the Northwest Passage in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago, Sunday, July 23, 2017. The melting ice is one reason why modern ships have an easier time going through the Northwest Passage, 111 years after Norwegian adventurer Roald Amundsen achieved the first transit. Early explorers found themselves blinded by harsh sunlight reflecting off a desert of white, confused by mirages that give the illusion of giant ice cliffs all around, and thrown off course by the proximity of the North Pole distorting their compass readings. (Source: AP Photo/David Goldman)

Canadian ice navigator, David "Duke" Snider compares satellite images of ice coverage from September 2016, left, to one from in July 2017 for the same area where the Finnish icebreaker MSV Nordica will be traversing the Northwest Passage through the Canadian Arctic Archipelago, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. More recent data show that not only is the Arctic sea ice coverage area shrinking, but the ice that's left is getting thinner too. Snider said he has seen the ice cover reduced in both concentration and thickness. (Source: AP Photo/David Goldman)

Nigel Greenwood, assistant ice navigator, looks out at the ice from the bridge while standing watch overnight aboard the Finnish icebreaker MSV Nordica as it traverses the Northwest Passage in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago, Friday, July 21, 2017. Modern mariners can get daily satellite snapshots of the ice and precise GPS locations that help them dodge dangerous shallows. But technology can be fickle. After two weeks at sea the ship's fragile internet connection went down for six days: no emails, no Google, no new satellite pictures to preview the route ahead. (Source: AP Photo/David Goldman)

Researcher Daria Gritsenko holds her stuffed polar bear, Umka, while looking out from the Finnish icebreaker MSV Nordica as it sails the North Pacific Ocean to traverse the Northwest Passage through the Canadian Arctic Archipelago Monday, July 10, 2017. As the icebreaker entered deep inside the Northwest Passage, those onboard looked for a shadow moving in the distance or a flash of pale yellow in the expanse of white that would signal the presence of the world's largest land predator. (Source: AP Photo/David Goldman)

A drop of water falls off an iceberg melting in the Nuup Kangerlua Fjord in southwestern Greenland, Tuesday Aug. 1, 2017. Studies show the Arctic is heating up twice as fast as the rest of the planet. Scientists are concerned because impacts of a warming Arctic may be felt elsewhere. (Source: AP Photo/David Goldman)

Daria Gritsenko stretches while doing yoga in the warm weather aboard the Finnish icebreaker MSV Nordica as it sails the Bering Sea to traverse the Northwest Passage through the Canadian Arctic Archipelago Thursday, July 13, 2017. As it made its way through the North Pacific, passing Chinese cargo ships, Alaskan fishing boats and the occasional far-off whale, members of the expedition soaked up the sun in anticipation of freezing weeks to come. (Source: AP Photo/David Goldman)

A path in the ice is left in the wake of the Finnish icebreaker MSV Nordica as it traverses the Northwest Passage through the Franklin Strait in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago Saturday, July 22, 2017. Researchers on the trip sought to observe the changes taking place in the region first hand, to gain a clearer picture of the effects of global warming already seen from space. Even the dates of the journey were a clue: The ship departed Vancouver in early July and arrived in Nuuk, Greenland on July 29th, the earliest transit ever of a region that isn't usually navigable until later in the year. (Source: AP Photo/David Goldman)

Trainee David Kullualik looks at a map of the Canadian Arctic Archipelago as the Finnish icebreaker MSV Nordica traverses the Northwest Passage, Monday, July 24, 2017. Researchers on the trip sought to observe the changes taking place in the region first hand, to gain a clearer picture of the effects of global warming already seen from space. Even the dates of the journey were a clue: The ship departed Vancouver in early July and arrived in Nuuk, Greenland on July 29th, the earliest transit ever of a region that isn't usually navigable until later in the year. (Source: AP Photo/David Goldman)

FILE - In this Friday, July 21, 2017 file photo, a block of sea ice floats in the Victoria Strait in the wake of the Finnish icebreaker MSV Nordica as it sails the Arctic's Northwest Passage. Sea ice forms when the top layer of water reaches freezing point, usually around the start of October. As temperatures continue to fall this first-year ice grows downward until it is several feet thick. If the ice survives the following summer melt it becomes second-year ice. Another cycle and it becomes multi-year ice, which is the toughest kind. Studies show the Arctic is heating up twice as fast as the rest of the planet. (Source: AP Photo/David Goldman)