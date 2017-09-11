Apocalypse? No, this is Florida after Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma hit Florida on Sunday morning as a dangerous Category 4 storm, the second highest level on a 5-step scale, but by afternoon as it rode barreled up the west coast, it weakened to a Category 2 with maximum sustained winds of 110 miles per hour (177 kmph). (Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

According to the National Hurricane Centre, the wind gusts near hurricane force began to batter the Florida Keys late night on Saturday. (James Borchuck/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Hurricane Irma knocked out power to nearly 4 million homes and businesses in Florida on Sunday, threatening millions more as it crept up the state’s west coast. (Photo: AP/David Goldman)

Full restoration of power services in Florida could take weeks, Reuters quoted local electric utilities as saying. (Photo: REUTERS/Stephen Yang)

Irma, said to be the first ever storm to sustain winds of 185 miles per hour for longer than 24 hours in the open Atlantic Ocean, can be devastating if it reaches its full glory. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Florida Governor Rick Scott tweeted: Flash floods can occur quickly during or after excessive rainfall- stay off the roads until local officials say otherwise. (REUTERS/Stephen Yang)

Hurricane Irma is the worst Atlantic storm to have been recorded in a century. (REUTERS/Stephen Yang)

A tourist from Chile drinks rum on the beach a day after the passage of Hurricane Irma in Varadero, Cuba, September 10. The hurricane claimed the lives of at least 25 people in Cuba. (REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini)

People wade through a flooded street, after the passing of Hurricane Irma, in Havana, Cuba September 10, 2017. The sign on the wall reads "We will continue to defend the revolution." (REUTERS/Stringer)

People pose for a photograph as sandbags are placed in the entrance of a home, after the passing of Hurricane Irma, in Havana, Cuba September 10, 2017. (REUTERS/Stringer)

A fast moving tornado was also being reported at Fort Lauderdale in Florida on Sunday. (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

Latest reports suggest that Irma has weakend to a Category 1 storm, eye 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Tampa. (REUTERS/Bryan Woolston)

US Authorities said this is one of the biggest rescue operations for a storm for US citizens. (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

Floodwaters cover part of 3rd Ave in Dania Beach, east of U.S. Route 1, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, as Hurricane Irma passes. (Susan Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)