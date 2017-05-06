Latest News

Anti-Hijack drill by security teams at Visakhapatnam airport in INS Dega

Published on May 6, 2017 7:46 pm
    Anti-hijack drill being conducted at Visakhapatnam airport on Friday. (Image source:@indiannavy)

    Stake holders along with the alligned agencies were part of the drill. (Image source:@indiannavy)

    The allied agencies participating in the drill comprised of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), National Security Guard (NSG), Marine Commandos (MARCOS), and State government agencies.(Image source:@indiannavy)

    Hijack scenario was created in order to carry out the drill.(Image source:@indiannavy)

    The government authorities attended the anti-hijack drill at Visakhapatnam airport. (Image source:@indiannavy)

    The drill was conducted to test the ability to tackle these unforeseen situation in the coming future. (Image source:@indiannavy)

