Anti-Hijack drill by security teams at Visakhapatnam airport in INS Dega

Anti-hijack drill being conducted at Visakhapatnam airport on Friday. (Image source:@indiannavy)

Stake holders along with the alligned agencies were part of the drill. (Image source:@indiannavy)

The allied agencies participating in the drill comprised of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), National Security Guard (NSG), Marine Commandos (MARCOS), and State government agencies.(Image source:@indiannavy)

Hijack scenario was created in order to carry out the drill.(Image source:@indiannavy)

The government authorities attended the anti-hijack drill at Visakhapatnam airport. (Image source:@indiannavy)