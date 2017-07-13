See pictures of ice sheet breaking off Antarctica

This February 2017 frame from video provided by the British Antarctic Survey shows the Larsen C ice shelf in Antarctica. A vast iceberg with twice the volume of Lake Erie broke off from the Larsen C ice shelf, scientists said Wednesday, July 12, 2017. The iceberg is described as weighing 1 trillion tons (1.12 trillion U.S. tons). (Source: British Antarctic Survey via AP)

This is a February 2017 image of the Larsen C ice shelf in Antarctica made available by the Antarctic Survey on Wednesday July 12, 2017. A nearly one trillion tonne iceberg, measuring at least 5,800 square km, broke away from Antarctica, according to scientists on Wednesday, potentially creating a hazard for movement of ships around the continent. As per scientists at the University of Swansea and the British Antarctic Survey, the iceberg, one of the biggest on record, broke off from the Larsen C Ice Shelf in Antarctica between July 10 and 12. The scientists enumerated the iceberg has been very close to drifting off for a few months. (Source: British Antarctic Survey via AP)

This November 10, 2016 aerial photo released by NASA, shows a rift in the Antarctic Peninsula's Larsen C ice shelf. While the breaking off of the iceberg is worrisome, experts caution that the glaciers behind it are the bigger problem. The size of the iceberg is lesser of an issue because icebergs, according to scientists, calve all the time and have minimal direct effect on sea level. (Source: John Sonntag/NASA via AP)

A section of an iceberg – about 6,000 sq km – broke away as part of the natural cycle of iceberg calving off the Larsen-C ice shelf in Antarctica in this satellite image released by the European Space Agency on July 12, 2017. (Source: ESA/Handout via REUTERS)

The image released by European Space Agency ESA shows a photo taken by the Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission on July 12, 2017, when a lump of ice more than twice the size of Luxembourg has broken off the Larsen-C ice shelf in Antarctica, spawning one of the largest icebergs on record and changing the outline of the Antarctic Peninsula forever. (ESA/Copernicus via AP)

This image shows latest extent of the rift. Map showing the rift in the Larsen C ice shelf that led to the calving of an iceberg on the Antarctic Peninsula. according to a study conducted by Australian Antarctic Division (AAD), areas of Antarctica that have no ice could increase by up to 25 per cent by the turn of the century due to climate change. This, the study suggests, could lead to drastic changes in the continent’s biodiversity. The study by AAD, who are the first to delve into the effects of climate change on ice-free areas in Antarctic, elucidates that such areas will eventually expand and unite.(Source: Reuters)