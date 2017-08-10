Parliament bids farewell to Vice-President Hamid Ansari

PM Modi on Thursday, in a farewell message to the outgoing Vice-President, praised his contribution, saying, "Observing you I saw mannerisms of career diplomat." (PTI Photo by Shahbaz Khan)

In Hamid Ansari's farewell speech in the Rajya Sabha, which former the Vice-President presided over for many years, PM Modi said, "P Hamid Ansari ji leaves with great memories...You have been a career diplomat, what it means I got to know when I became PM...Your diplomatic insights were invaluable, especially when I discussed with you before and after my bilateral visits,” added PM Modi. PTI Photo by Shahbaz Khan)

Hamid Ansari, outgoing Vice-President of India, completed two terms in office on Thursday, August 10. In the past, he had held the position of India's ambassador to many countries. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

Hamid Ansari is the former Vice-Chancellor of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and was the Permanent Representative to the United Nations on behalf on the country. (Express photo/ Tashi Tobgyal)

Speaking to Indian Express, Ansari said, "India is secure. But the ‘idea of India’ is a matter of very considerable debate...There are multiple ‘ideas of India’ and they all fit into each other. (Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi)

"Our objectives are laudable and universally recognised. The PM’s slogan is impeccable — Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas. But then sabka saath means sabka saath. If you and I are standing together, then we can move together. But if you are standing 10 or 20 yards behind me, then you cannot catch up with me," the outgoing Vice-President said. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Ansari with former President Pranab Mukherjee. (Express photo by Renuka Puri.)

When asked whether he believed in the idea of 'One Nation, One Leader, One Tax, One Language, etc,' Ansari said that does not exist in India. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

"Culture, cultural nationalism presupposes a degree of uniformity and homogeneity that just does not exist in India," Hamid Ansari said. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)