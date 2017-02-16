Latest News

Deadlock ends, E Palanisami sworn in as new Tamil Nadu chief minister

Updated on February 16, 2017 9:10 pm
  • tamil nadu chief minister, cm 'edappadi k palaniswami', floral bouquet, governor, ch vidyasagar rao, swearing-in ceremony, raj bhavan

    Chennai: Chief Minister 'Edappadi' K Palaniswami being presenting a floral bouquet by Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao after he taking the oath as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu during the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Thursday. PTI Photo R Senthil Kumar(PTI2_16_2017_000213B)

  • tamil nadu cm, council of ministers, oath of secrecy, chief minister, palaniswami, swearing-in ceremony, raj bhavan

    Chennai: The Council of Ministers taking over the oath of secrecy following Chief Minister 'Edappadi' K Palaniswami during the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Thursday. PTI Photo R Senthil Kumar(PTI2_16_2017_000214B)

  • tamil nadu, governor, chief minister, ch vidyasagar rao, 'edappadi' k palaniswami, swearing-in ceremony, raj bhavan

    Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor CH Vidyagar Rao being welcomed by Chief Minister 'Edappadi' K Palaniswami during the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Thursday. PTI Photo R Senthil Kumar(PTI2_16_2017_000179B)

  • tamil nadu cm, chief minister, 'edappadi' k palaniswami, oath of secrecy, swearing-in ceremony, governor, ch vidyasagar rao, raj bhavan

    Chennai: Chief Minister 'Edappadi' K Palaniswami taking the oath of secrecy administered by Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao during the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Thursday. PTI Photo R Senthil Kumar(PTI2_16_2017_000176B)

  • oath, raj bhavan, governor, c vidyasagar rao, sasikala faction, government, panneerselvam camp

    The oath was administered at Raj Bhawan by Governor C Vidyasagar Rao who invited the Sasikala faction to form the government, leaving O Panneerselvam camp disappointed.

  • tamil nadu cm, v k sasikala loyalist, edappadi k palanisami, chief minister, tamil nadu

    Ending all speculations, V K Sasikala loyalist Edappadi K Palanisami was on Thursday sworn in as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

