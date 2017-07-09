Ahmedabad gets World Heritage City tag, PM Modi hails move

The 606-year-old walled city of Ahmedabad, which was founded by Sultan Ahmed Shah, has become India’s first World Heritage City. The World Heritage Committee (WHC) of UNESCO announced it on Twitter on Saturday after a meeting in Krakow, Poland.



Kankaria Lake in Ahmedabad dazzles with fire crackers and lighting during the Kankaria Carnival. (Source: Express Photo by Javed Raja)

“Thrilled to announce! Ahmedabad has just been declared India’s first #WorldHeritage city by @UNESCO,” tweeted Ruchira Kamboj, India’s permanent representative to UNESCO.



Enthusiasts practicing Garba dance ahead of the Navratri festival in Adalaj Stepwell. (Source: Express Photo by Javed Raja. 21.09.2014)

“For over 600 years, Ahmedabad has stood for peace, as a landmark city where Mahatma Gandhi began India’s freedom struggle. It has stood for unity with its elegant carvings in its Hindu and Jain temples as well as standing as one of the finest examples of Indo-Islamic architecture and Hindu Muslim art. And beyond this, it epitomizes the United Nation’s objective of sustainable development as it accelerates in its development,” she said during Ahmedabad’s inscription.



A view of Teen Darwaza in Ahmedabad. (Source: Express archive photo)

Spread over 5.43 sq km, the walled city of Ahmedabad was preferred over Mumbai and Delhi during the nominations last year. With a population of 3.75 to 4 lakh, the city’s living heritage being the 600 odd ‘pols’ or neighbourhoods with cluster of centuries-old residences.



Students of Anjuman-e-Islam high school march during republic day celebrations in Ahmedabad. (Source: Express Photo Javed Raja. 24.01.2017)

Ahmedabad’s nomination was supported by several countries like Turkey, Lebanon, Cuba and Poland. “It started as a small step in 1996 when we started the heritage cell. Since then we have people dedicated to heritage management… We will now have to ensure that we perfectly maintain the 2,600 odd heritage sites in the city,” Municipal Commissioner of Ahmedabad Mukesh Kumar said.



Modhera Surya temple lights up for Uttarardh, a two day dance festival organised by government of Gujarat. (Source: Express Photo by Javed Raja. 29.01.2017)

"A matter of immense joy for India!" Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted after the announcement.



Migratory birds at Nal sarovar near Ahmedabad. (Source Express Photo by Javed Raja. 17.12.2016.)

People celebrating Holi at Swaminarayan temple in Ahmedabad. (Source: Express Photo by Javed Raja. 14.03.2017)