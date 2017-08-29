Aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in pictures

The situation in Texas continues to deteriorate, due to incessant rainfall and “catastrophic” flooding in the region following the disastrous Hurricane Harvey, leaving at least nine dead and submerging highways, houses and entire neighbourhoods in the US’ fourth-largest city. The torrential rains have continued non-stop, causing massive flooding in parts of Texas. (Photo: AP)

A car is submerged on a freeway flooded by Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, near downtown Houston, Texas. The remnants of Hurricane Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into Houston on Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground. (Photo: AP)

Corey Carpenter, 7, eats crackers in what used to be his cousin's yard that was flooded when Hurricane Harvey hit Bayside, Texas. (Photo: AP)

A partially submerged mailbox stands in Bacliff, Texas on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. The fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade came ashore late Friday about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Corpus Christi as a mammoth Category 4 storm with 130 mph (209 kph) winds. It weakened overnight to Category 1 and then to a tropical storm. (Photo: AP)

FILE - This Aug, 31, 2005, file photo shows a man pushing his bicycle through flood waters near the Superdome in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina left much of the city under water. Some of those now taking shelter from Tropical Storm Harvey at Houston's main convention center may be having flashbacks to a previous storm. Elected officials in Texas are promising to heed the lessons from Katrina, which resulted in hundreds of deaths and tens of billions of dollars in damage.(Photo :AP)

A home is surrounded by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Spring, Texas. Homeowners suffering from Harvey flood damage are more likely to be on the hook for losses than victims of prior storms, a potentially crushing blow to personal finances and neighborhoods along the Gulf Coast. Experts say far too few homeowners have flood insurance, just two of ten living in Harvey’s path of destruction. (Photo: AP)

A man stands in floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey, which hit Texas last week as a Category 4 hurricane, in Southeast Houston, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. (Photo: AP)

Demetres Fair holds a towel over his daughter Damouri Fair, 2, as they are rescued by boat by members of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Houston Fire Department during flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey, which hit Texas last week as a Category 4 hurricane, in Houston, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. (Photo: AP)

