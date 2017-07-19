A look at what is happening around the globe: 10 defining pictures of the day

Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge holds her daughter Princess Charlotte as they arrive at the airport in Berlin, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. The British royal couple is on a three-day-visit in Germany. (Source: AP)

Egyptians shout solgans against Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during the funeral of Syed Tafshan, who died in clashes with residents of the Nile island of al-Warraq, when security forces attempted to demolish illegal buildings, in the south of Cairo, Egypt July 16, 2017. Picture taken July 16, 2017. (Source: REUTERS)

Gold medal winner, Svetlana Kolesnichenko, of Russia, performs in the women's synchronized swimming solo free final free routine of FINA Swimming World Championships 2017 in the City Park, in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. (Source: AP)

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, his wife Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at Tegel airport in Berlin, Germany, July 19, 2017. (Source: REUTERS)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel receives Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge, at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany July 19, 2017. (Source: REUTERS)

A firefighter sprays water on a back fire while battling the wildfires near Mariposa, Calif., on Tuesday, July 18, 2017. Record rain and snowfall in the mountains this winter was celebrated for bringing California's five-year drought to its knees, but it has turned into a challenge for firefighters battling flames feeding on dense vegetation, officials said. (Source: AP)

Protesters demonstrate against pollution in front of a court in Stuttgart, Germany, July 19, 2017. Placard reads "Particular matter pollution, builders dust, exhaust harm nose, bronchia, lung". (Source: REUTERS)

Riyad Mahrez of Leicester City FC, second from left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal during a day one match against West Bromwich Albion FC at the Premier League Asia Trophy soccer tournament in Hong Kong, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. (Source: AP)