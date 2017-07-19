Latest News

Military strength of India, Pakistan and China: How do they fare?

Published on July 19, 2017 12:54 pm
    According to Globalfirepower on the basis of strength of personnel, the Indian Army is the third strongest in the world. India is flanked by a security threat from the east and west by China and Pakistan. While Pakistan’s military is in the hands of unpredictable generals obsessed with Kashmir, China’s military expansion has taken the world by surprise.

    The Indian military has attack aircraft, fighter aircraft, bombers, reconnaissance aircraft, transporters, attack helicopters, air superiority fighters etc.

    The Navy played a crucial role in India’s victory in the 1971 war with Pakistan and also plays a key role in securing India and its interests in Indian Ocean, Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal, South China Sea etc.

    According to Arms Control Association, India’s nuclear stockpile has 130 warheads. ACA data from July 2017 shows India’s nuclear stockpile as the seventh largest in the world.

    Pakistan Army has around 6,20,000 personnel according to International Institute of Strategic Studies, London.

    The Pakistani Air Force operates aircraft like F-16, Dassault Mirage, Chinese-made Chengdu F-7S and JF-17S etc.

    The Pakistan Navy guards the 1,046 km long coastline.

    The PLA Ground Force is the largest standing army in the world.

    China’s Air Force (PLAAF)has around 4,00,000 personnel in service and is the largest air force in Asia.

    Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) is the armed wing of Communist Party of China and by extension the national armed forces of People’s Republic of China.

